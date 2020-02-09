College basketball scores, winners & losers: Bill Self gets win No. 700 while Michigan State flops again

As the college basketball season wears on, conference races are finally producing clarity. Seton Hall has a stranglehold on the Big East after taking a three-game lead over Villanova on Saturday. Maryland, which won on the road over Illinois on Friday, has an edge in the Big Ten after Michigan State again took an L on Saturday -- its third straight. Dayton strutted past Saint Louis to remain undefeated in the A-10. And Louisville used a win over Virginia to keep its grip on the ACC.

Elsewhere across the landscape, the Big 12 is as unpredictable as ever with Kansas and Baylor refusing to lose. The Pac-12 is a jumbled mess. And then there's the SEC, where -- get this -- we now have a three-way tie atop the league standings with Kentucky, Auburn and LSU.

OK, forget what I said about clarity. College basketball's redeeming quality this season is, instead, parity. And there's plenty of it to go around with a month left in the regular season. Because based on the way this season has unfolded, chaos may be the only predictable outcome in the sport.

Here's just a sampling of proof to that point from Saturday as we recap the day with winners and losers.

Loser: Michigan State

Preseason No. 1 Michigan State hasn't looked worthy of that moniker since its first game. Saturday's game against Michigan provided further indication of that. The Spartans fell to the Wolverines 77-68 on Saturday, their third straight loss and fifth in eight games. They're now 0-3 in February and trending decidedly in the wrong direction.

"Our start was poor, middle was really good, our end was poor and Michigan played good," Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo said Saturday summing up his team's latest blunder. "Some guys hit some shots that weren't supposed to. And I thought we missed some layups that you're supposed to make."

Michigan State faces a talented Illinois team on the road Tuesday, one of four road trips in its final seven regular season games.

Winner: Bill Self's rapid win rate

Self has already been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. He's won a national championship. He's won more conference titles than most coaches have players in their rotation. These days, it's about padding an already elite resume.

And pad he did Saturday with a 60-46 win trampling of TCU to notch win No. 700 in his career. He's the second-youngest coach to get to the milestone at 57 years, 1 month and 12 days old, trailing only Bob Knight, who got there at 56 years, 4 months and 12 days. That marks the sixth-fastest rise to 700 in NCAA history, outpacing none other than Phog Allen -- the namesake for Kansas' historic basketball fieldhouse.

On a day that should've been a celebration for Indiana with Bob Knight's return to Assembly Hall, IU fans were instead bolting for the exits early in what became a 74-62 home loss to Purdue. Ouch. It's Indiana's fourth consecutive loss -- an unfortunate slide for a team suddenly flirting with the dreaded NCAA Tournament bubble watch. Conversely, Purdue captured its third straight win and forced Knight to mouth at halftime what appeared to be two simple words:

"Play. Defense."

Whether you love him or don’t like him, this was still some strong, emotional stuff with the return of Bob Knight to IU. pic.twitter.com/7aQhRLry2f — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 8, 2020

Winner: Bruce Pearl

If you're a college basketball team with a double-digit lead on Auburn ...

Yeah, double-digit leads on Auburn are not good. In fact, that may be where Pearl's Tigers want you. Because for the third time in four games on Saturday, Auburn overcame a double-digit second-half deficit to win, this time a 91-90 thriller over LSU. Pearl's Tigers are now tied atop the SEC with Kentucky and LSU.

Loser: LSU's loosening grip on the SEC

LSU's impressive 17-4 start -- and 8-0 mark in the SEC -- looked tremendous on paper. But the Tigers had their detractors. They hadn't defeated a ranked team entering the week and had struggled away from Baton Rouge, playing with close margins. Those margins have thinned. After starting the week unbeaten in SEC play and atop the league standings, the Tigers are now in a three-way tie with UK and Auburn with their second straight loss -- both on the road -- coming Saturday. Four of their next eight are on the road, and yes, they still haven't notched a ranked win. But good news, LSU faithful: none of the upcoming road games are against ranked opponents, and Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri and Texas A&M all have to make the trip to Baton Rouge, where the Tigers have lost just once all season.

Winner: Seton Hall snaps skid

Before Saturday, Seton Hall had gone 17 games -- dating back to 1994 -- since it last won at Villanova. But in further evidence that these aren't your grandpa's Pirates, Seton Hall snapped the skid, winning 70-64 in an outcome that gives it a cushy three-game lead in the Big East.

Seton Hall just won at Villanova for the first time in 26 YEARS.



And by virtue of this win — and handing Nova a third straight L — the Pirates will almost certainly win the Big East this season.



That would be only the third regular-season conference title in Pirates history. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) February 8, 2020

Now for the first time since 1994, Seton Hall has a big monkey off its back -- and is in position to win its first regular season conference title since 1993.