College basketball scores, winners & losers: Kentucky's rally and Virginia's resurrection highlight the day

As college basketball took center stage on Saturday, it stood confidently in the spotlight and did not disappoint. Four top-10 teams took Ls. The Big East -- a jumbled mess -- was decided with a three-way tie. Rutgers finally -- finally! -- picked up a road win. And oh: maybe an NCAA Tournament berth, too.

Party like it's 1991, Scarlet Knights.

Meanwhile, life on the bubble proved to be rather dangerous for everyone else. Texas Tech, UCLA, Indiana, Purdue and Texas all took deflating losses, failing to capitalize on opportunities to pad the resume ahead of Selection Sunday.

There were still plenty of winners, however. Kentucky -- at the expense of a Florida flop -- clinched a win with a short roster. Kansas -- much to the chagrin of sliding Baylor -- snagged the Big 12 regular season crown outright with a Baylor loss … then crushed Texas Tech's heart with a close win. And Virginia … well: Virginia may have broken No. 10 Louisville. (We'll get to you, Cards.)

As for the rest, here's a rundown of everything you need to know that happened in college hoops on Saturday.

Winner: Rutgers



Rutgers hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 1991.

That drought may just end this year.

With the Scarlet Knights winning Saturday on the road against Purdue -- just their second road win all season -- it looks as if they may have a resume good enough to finally break through. If indeed they do make the field, Geo Baker deserves all the love after he forced OT with a clutch shot late in regulation -- then hit what amounted to the game-icer in OT.

Loser: Florida's epic collapse

I had my red flag at my side, prepared to raise it and wave it proudly about Kentucky, which looked destined to lose its second-straight after falling behind by 18 on the road to Florida. I've now dyed that flag blue and orange and named it after Mike White after the Gators imploded at home.

Somehow the Wildcats won 71-70 in stunning fashion. They did so without Ashton Hagans, who did not travel, and Immanuel Quickley fouling out in only 12 minutes of action. It was simultaneously an incredibly resilient and impressive showing from UK, and a collapse to end all collapses from Florida.

Winner: Kansas' fortunes

Kansas officially clinched the Big 12 regular season title outright early Saturday when Baylor -- inexplicably -- laid an egg on the road to West Virginia. (We'll get to you, Baylor.) That happened before Kansas-Texas Tech went final … where the top-ranked Jayhawks went ahead and won for good measure, 66-62, anyway. Incredible stat to come from this one: Kansas improves to 31-1 when Udoka Azubuike scores 15 or more points. One could make a case that he's a legitimate National Player of the Year contender … and one would be right.

On Wednesday, Seton Hall had a chance to ice the Big East title and lost at home to Villanova. On Saturday, Seton Hall had a chance to ice the Big East title and lost on the road to Creighton. So after several months of looking like the crème de la crème in the conference, the Pirates are now splitting the league's regular season title three ways with Creighton and Villanova.

Oh, Creighton was ready to rub that in Seton Hall's nose almost before the game event went final.

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/miU28eHoST — #11 Barstool Jays (@BarstoolJays) March 7, 2020

More than just blowing the conference title, though, Seton Hall's sliding the wrong direction at the wrong time. The Pirates have lost four of their last seven games and two straight leading into the postseason. Count me in as a believer in the Pirates' outlook -- I think Myles Powell and Co. can make a Final Four run (call me crazy!) -- but the way this team has fallen is less than ideal for its immediate outlook entering the postseason.

Winner: Chase Harler's proposal set-up

Before West Virginia dismantled No. 4 Baylor 76-64, Mountaineers senior Chase Harler got a win of his own on senior day, proposing to his long-time girlfriend and making her his fiancée. Sorry: these never got old.

West Virginia's Chase Harler proposed to his girlfriend, Lindsey, before his game against Baylor 💍 pic.twitter.com/omo5XMPKHs — ESPN (@espn) March 7, 2020

How about the announcer, by the way? Going with a "future fiancée" reference before Harler even got down a knee? That's some confidence.

Loser: Archie Miller

Indiana lost a close one to Wisconsin. It surely stung for the Hoosiers and their coach Archie Miller. But only one handled it like a petulant child: Archie Miller.

Asked after the game about what the loss meant for IU's chances to get to the Big Dance, Miller tried turning the tables by throwing a tantrum about Bracketology experts, likening them to Sesame Street characters before saying one national Bracketology expert needs to go back to his "trash can" -- you guessed it, another Sesame Street reference.

Archie Miller: "When I was in the Atlantic 10, Joe Lunardi was my best friend. Now he's crapping on Indiana to get people to watch his Sesame Street show. Now he can go back in the trash can where he came from.'' #BOOM #Bracketology #iubb — Tom Brew (@tombrewsports) March 7, 2020

"It's like, if you watch Sesame Street, you listen to the guys on Sesame Street, it's a children show," Miller said. "Every bracketologist is a children's show. Bottom line, we know (what) our resume is, strength of record, and that's undeniable. It's a top-25 strength of record. You don't not put in a top-25 strength-of-record team with the wins that we have. Somebody's going to have to answer some questions."

Look, I get it. Miller has a problem with Bracketologists. And to be fair: Bracketology is an inexact science. He has a right to have a problem with it. But to name names, throw a hissy fit and generally act in such a condescending manner is a bad look for no one but him. He accomplished nothing except some bad publicity. So to that I say: congrats! Mission accomplished.

Winner: Virginia's resurrection

On Jan. 20, Virginia was 4-4 in ACC play, 12-6 overall, and trending towards the NIT -- less than a year removed from winning the national championship. Yet as we sit here on March 7, that same Virginia team has won 11 of its last 12, surged from off the tourney radar to firmly in the fold and emerged as a legitimate threat to make a run this March. Here's live footage of ACC opponents realizing UVA is back, baby, back:

Virginia's latest victim came Saturday against No. 10 Louisville. After falling behind by eight early, UVA's defense stepped up then eventually suffocated Louisville down the stretch to help it to a 57-54 win. That NIT-bound Virginia team? It's NCAA Tournament-bound and will finish the season just a game back from winning the league's regular season. Take a bow, Tony Bennett. This is your best coaching job yet.

Loser: UCLA

UCLA's rise from Pac-12 punching bag to title threat has been remarkable, but to quote the great Jerry Palm on Saturday morning, "The Bruins are not out of the woods yet." A gut-wrenching 54-52 loss to USC certainly doesn't help, either.

JONAH MATHEWS, ICE IN HIS VEINS pic.twitter.com/Gob3jbfslJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 7, 2020

As Palm put it: "A loss at USC doesn't necessarily eliminate them yet, but might put them in the position of being the lowest rated at-large team ever." A precarious spot for the Bruins as their regular season revival ends in disappointing fashion. Barring an Oregon flop Saturday night, the loss may be the difference between a Pac-12 title and a runner-up finish.

Shouts to this brilliant bald-headed ball coach right here:

Something happened in Charlottesville we see pic.twitter.com/P0QmMFoEiF — FSU Hoops (@FSUHoops) March 7, 2020

That's Leonard Hamilton, perpetually the most underrated coach in America, who added some credibility to his name Saturday by winning the ACC outright -- FSU's first in program history. It's the program's first regular season title since winning the Metro in 1989 (!), and fifth all-time.