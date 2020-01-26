College basketball scores, winners & losers: Roy Williams, Bob Huggins bump legends on all-time wins list

There were just two Big Ten games on Saturday's college hoops slate. Both ended in equally noisy fashion. The first: a nail-biting win for Illinois on the road over Michigan as Ayo Dosunmu drilled a jumper in the final second as the clincher. The second: a downtown dagger from Geo Baker to lift No. 24 Rutgers past Nebraska.

Just another day in the wacky and wild Big Ten Conference.

Both the Illini and the Scarlet Knights, as such, fit in among the day's big winners in the sport. But, don't worry we've got plenty of losers, too. Come take a spin around the sport and see who had good days as well as who drew the short end of Saturday's straw.

Winner: Roy Williams

For weeks now, Roy Williams has showed up to postgame press conferences with a new spin on why he, a Hall of Fame coach, deserves to be fired. He's even pleaded for athletic director Bubba Cunningham to pull the trigger. As UNC fell into a tailspin with five straight losses, he frequented the losers list of this weekly column, even. But daggum, look at him now. He's back in the win column after snapping a five-game skid Saturday, defeating Miami 94-71. The victory was a monumental one, too. The W gets him to career win No. 880, which vaults him past mentor Dean Smith on the all-time wins list.

Carolina has 32 assists on 40 made baskets today. The 32 assists matches the most ever in the RW era at UNC. — Jones Angell (@JonesAngell) January 25, 2020

Providence had every chance to snag a huge home win over No. 9 Villanova. Instead, in the final six minutes, it committed three turnovers, went 2 of 7 from the floor and allowed Villanova to still win despite holding it to just one made field goal in that same span. Here's leaked footage of Ed Cooley addressing his team following the game after porous shot selection, ill-timed fouls and bad decision-making did them in:

The Friars have now dropped three straight and four of their last five in Big East play after sitting at 3-0 in the league just a few weeks ago, with two of those losses coming by just four points.

Winner: Illinois

The hottest team in the Big Ten isn't preseason No. 1 Michigan State nor early-season darling Michigan nor the ever-talented Terps of Maryland. It's Illinois. Yes, the Illini are soaring right now, and they don't appear to be slowing soon, posting a big 64-62 road win on Saturday over Michigan en route to their sixth consecutive win in Big Ten play. They now sit alone atop the league standings, and Brad Underwood has this things rolling.

Winner: Bob Huggins' HOF candidacy



Bob Huggins' current title: Full-time West Virginia men's basketball coach, part-time stool-sitter.

Bob Huggins' future title: Hall of Famer.

It's only a matter of time before the grizzled Mountaineers coach will be inducted, and Saturday he hit a big career milestone that will look great on his resume when the Hall eventually considers his body of work: 876 career wins. The 71-54 win for WVU vaulted him past legendary Kentucky coach Adolph Rupp on the all-time wins list, and put him three away from tying Dean Smith. Current Wildcats coach John Calipari shared a congratulatory message to Huggins on the milestone -- with a friendly jab thrown in for good measure.

"Whoa. You know what this means? It means you can really coach," said Calipari. "But the other thing: you're really old! How old are you? Oh my gosh! I'm happy for you, my brother."

And your thoughts, Huggs?

Loser: Pantelis Xidias' head of hair



On Nov. 29, DePaul improved to 8-0 with a road win over Minnesota. It looked like a darkhorse Big East contender and a bonafide NCAA Tournament-caliber club. That prompted this tweet from DePaul bench legend Pantelis Xidias:

If we don’t end up being a tournament team this year I will shave my head. Remember this tweet, save it, and hold me to it! https://t.co/bxOxBW9FTv — Pantelis Xidias (@pantelis_xidias) November 29, 2019

Xidias is a dancing maniac, a walk-on with swag. Here's his highlight reel:

Since that tweet, DePaul has dropped seven of its last 12, though, sliding further and further down the Big East chain of command. At 1-6 in the league following a 79-66 home loss to St. John's, DePaul's in jeopardy of missing the tournament. And worse? Xidias may be inching closer to the reality that a head-shaving seems to be in his future.

Winner: Rutgers' revival

Rutgers has been a member of the Big Ten since 2014. It wasn't until Saturday, when veteran Geo Baker drilled a top-of-the-key game-winner, that it had swept a fellow Big Ten member in a home-and-home regular season series.

That nugget underscores the transformation of the Scarlet Knights under coach Steve Pikiell, who got his team ranked for the first time since 1991, is 6-3 in conference play and barreling towards the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the program in nearly 30 years.

Two B1G games today.



Two buzzer-beating game-winners.



Geo Baker just did it for No. 24 @RutgersMBB. pic.twitter.com/cw3buEwYXP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 25, 2020

This week -- save for the week when James Wiseman was suspended or the week James Wiseman ejected from college altogether -- is bordering on Penny Hardaway's roughest in the short time since he took over the Memphis gig. Tuesday, the Tigers lost by 40 to Tulsa. Saturday, they lost by four at home to SMU after blowing a double-digit second-half lead.

Will Wade's club deserves more love. And more love it will get after going to Austin, Texas, on Saturday and besting Shaka Smart's Texas Longhorns 69-67. Wade got the better of his former VCU boss to get his Tigers on a now-eight game winning streak that started nearly a month ago. Though the margins have been close, this team just keeps finding ways to win. The last six victories have come by a total of just 15 points.

Loser: Texas Southern's power problems

Texas Southern experienced a campus-wide power outage that forced the university to move its basketball game Saturday from on campus to the University of Houston inside the Fertitta Center, for both the men's and women's programs. Not an ideal situation for the SWAC-leading Tigers.

Winner: Central Connecticut

Central Connecticut was the only team in college basketball with a winless mark against Division I opponents. Until Saturday. Wagner became the Blue Devils' No. 1 on the season, falling 86-76 on the road in what will undoubtedly be its worst loss of the season by a wide margin. Shouts to CCSU, now 2-20 on the season with a Division I win to go along with an 89-55 win over Connecticut College (D3) earlier this season.

Liberty's 19-1 start to the season is up in flames after taking its second consecutive loss on Saturday -- this one a woeful 48-43 defeat in which the Flames were nearly held to single digits offensively in the final half. Liberty was favored by double digits. The loss puts it tied for second with Stetson in the Atlantic Sun standings and behind North Florida.