College basketball title odds: Biggest offseason risers and fallers in eyes of oddsmakers

North Carolina, Indiana and Nevada have seen their odds move after big offseasons

Powered by the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and a Hall of Fame coach in Mike Krzyzewski, Duke opened as the standalone favorite to win the 2019 NCAA Championship when odds were introduced in early April.

And not much has changed for the Blue Devils since.

Duke, which is ranked No. 3 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), enters the 2018 season as a bonafide top-3 team. Led by super-dunker Zion Williamson and his left-handed running mate, R.J. Barrett, it has realistic title aspirations behind one of the most talented recruiting classes in program history. 

Duke's odds have been unchanged in the summer months, as it still boasts the same 5-1 odds it opened with, but another blueblood -- Kentucky -- now shares the same odds and can claim the co-favorite label as the season fast approaches. John Calipari and the Wildcats moved up the ranks from 8-1 to 5-1 odds this summer thanks in large part due to the offseason acquisition of graduate transfer Reid Travis and the retainment of P.J. Washington. And they aren't alone in their rise.

Nevada and Indiana are also big summer odd-risers, as they saw their odds rise respectively to 12-1 and 40-1, up quite a ways from the 60-1 and 200-1 odds the programs opened at immediately following the NCAA Tournament final.

So as we recast expectations for the upcoming season and update the latest NCAA Tournament title odds with the insight of SportsLine expert Josh Nagel, let's take a look at some notable risers -- and fallers -- in the college basketball landscape based off updated odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

luke-maye-nc-green-grid.jpg
Luke Maye will return to UNC for his senior season. USATSI

 Villanova Wildcats

SportsLine's take: This move is basically a byproduct of Villanova's massive roster turnover following its run to the national title. There's little doubt the performance by Donte DiVincenzo in the title game improved his draft stock and influenced his decision to turn pro. Point guard Jalen Brunson called it a college career after winning a second national title, and forward Omari Spellman followed suit. Along with lottery pick Mikal Bridges, the Wildcats lost four starters to the NBA draft (only Eric Paschall returns). This lowers the expectation bar and impacts the futures market, even though they have a well-regarded recruiting class. -- Josh Nagel

 Kentucky Wildcats

SportsLine's take: The Wildcats always receive their share of early attention in the college basketball futures market, in large part because of the annual swell of incoming blue-chip talent that fills their rosters. Although coach John Calipari again has three five-star recruits in the mix, this time the attention for the Wildcats has to do with veteran talent. Forward P.J. Washington bypassed the NBA to return for another season. But a groundswell of support hit Kentucky upon the news it had landed graduate transfer Reid Travis from Stanford. The all-conference selection averaged 19.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cardinal last season. --  Nagel

 North Carolina Tar Heels

SportsLine's take: The Tar Heels have a solid veteran presence in seniors Kenny Williams and Luke Maye, both of whom are holdovers from the 2017 national championship team. They also have what is widely regarded as one of their best recruiting classes in recent memory, led by five-star shooting guard Coby White. This price will likely go down as the season progresses, but North Carolina offers some early value in large part because of the high volume of action that ACC rival and national-title favorite Duke (5-1) is receiving in the futures market. --  Nagel

 Michigan State Spartans

SportsLine's take: The Spartans have long been the off-season darlings in the college basketball futures market, but appears their supporters are starting to lose faith. Michigan State was the early favorite to win it all last year but, with another second-round exit, now hasn't made it past the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for three straight seasons. It appears coach Tom Izzo is starting to lose a little bit of shine from his reputation as a March magician. Losing Jaren Jackson and Miles Bridges to the draft lottery doesn't help, and what is generally viewed as a solid but unspectacular recruiting class won't inspire handicappers to back the Spartans. --  Nagel

 Nevada Wolf Pack

SportsLine's take: Following their dramatic run to the Sweet 16, coach Eric Musselman's Wolf Pack have seen by far the most support and odds movement in the college basketball futures market. Stars Caleb and Cody Martin tested the NBA waters before eventually returning to Nevada, as did rugged forward Jordan Caroline. With one of the most experienced rosters in the country already set, Nevada got an extra boost when McDonald's All-American Jordan Brown signed with the Wolf Pack. Early prospectors who grabbed 40-1 or better are holding a ticket with great potential equity, but all the value has been drained at the current price. --  Nagel

 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Rank in CBS Sports Top 25 (And one): 25
  • Odds: Opened 200-1, currently 40-1
  • Gone from 2017-18 team:
  • Notable additions: Five-star freshman Romeo Langford, top-150 recruits Jerome Hunter, Damezi Anderson, Robert Phinisee, Jake Forrester

SportsLine's take: The support for the Hoosiers is the direct result of them landing one of the top recruiting classes in the country. The topper was the signing of five-star shooting guard Romeo Langford, who will become the program's first Indiana Mr. Basketball since Cody Zeller. Langford joins what was already considered a standout class that includes in-state talents in small forward Damezi Anderson and point guard Robert Phinisee. Moreover, forward Juwan Morgan bypassed the NBA to return for his senior season. Morgan averaged 16.5 points and 7.4 rebounds last year. --  Nagel

Odds to win 2019 NCAA Tournament

via Westgate Las Vegas Superbook

TeamOpen - April 2Current
Duke 5/1 5/1
Villanova 8/1 25/1
Kansas 8/1 7/1
Kentucky 8/1 5/1
North Carolina 12/1 16/1
Michigan State 15/1 25/1
Virginia 15/1 20/1
Michigan 20/1 30/1
Auburn 30/1 40/1
Gonzaga 15/1 7/1
West Virginia 30/1 30/1
UCLA 30/1 30/1
Oregon 20/1 20/1
Florida 40/1 40/1
Texas Tech 40/1 60/1
Purdue 40/1 50/1
Wichita State 40/1 40/1
Tennessee 40/1 25/1
Nevada 60/1 12/1
Arizona State 60/1 100/1
Cincinnati 60/1 80/1
Maryland 60/1 100/1
Ohio State 60/1 80/1
Clemson 60/1 100/1
Miami 60/1 80/1
NC State 60/1 80/1
Vanderbilt 60/1 100/1
Mississippi State 80/1 100/1
Syracuse 80/1 50/1
Louisville 80/1 100/1
LSU 80/1 100/1
Baylor 80/1 100/1
Texas 80/1 80/1
Texas A&M 80/1 100/1
Penn State 80/1 100/1
Wisconsin 80/1 100/1
Florida State 80/1 60/1
Virginia Tech 80/1 60/1
Seton Hall 80/1 200/1
Xavier 80/1 100/1
St. John's 80/1 100/1
Butler 80/1 100/1
TCU 80/1 100/1
Arizona 100/1 100/1
Arkansas 100/1 100/1
Alabama 200/1 100/1
Kansas State 200/1 80/1
Iowa State 200/1 200/1
Missouri 200/1 200/1
San Diego State 200/1 200/1
Illinois 200/1 200/1
Notre Dame 200/1 100/1
Indiana 200/1 40/1
Providence 200/1 200/1
Southern California 200/1 200/1
Houston 200/1 200/1
Creighton 200/1 200/1
Oklahoma 200/1 200/1
Saint Mary's 200/1 200/1
Stanford 200/1 500/1
Minnesota 200/1 200/1
SMU 200/1 200/1
Memphis 200/1 200/1
South Carolina 200/1 200/1
Marquette 200/1 200/1
Georgetown 200/1 200/1
Washington 200/1 200/1
Rhode Island 200/1 200/1
Utah 200/1 200/1
Oregon State 300/1 300/1
Northwestern 300/1 300/1
Iowa 300/1 300/1
Nebraska 300/1 200/1
Georgia 300/1 300/1
Oklahoma State 300/1 300/1
UConn 300/1 300/1
Boise State 300/1 300/1
Boston College 300/1 300/1
New Mexico 300/1 300/1
UNLV 300/1 300/1
Davidson 300/1 300/1
Illinois State 500/1 500/1
Loyola-Chicago 500/1 500/1
UCF 500/1 500/1
Wake Forest 500/1 500/1
BYU 500/1 500/1
Temple 500/1 500/1
Georgia Tech 500/1 500/1
Colorado 500/1 500/1
Ole Miss 500/1 500/1
Saint Louis 500/1 500/1
Fresno State 500/1 500/1
Harvard 500/1 500/1
Old Dominion 500/1 500/1
Rutgers 500/1 500/1
Tulsa 500/1 500/1
St. Joseph's 500/1 500/1
Buffalo 1000/1 1000/1
Marshall 1000/1 1000/1
Northern Iowa 1000/1 1000/1
Richmond 1000/1 1000/1
Utah State 1000/1 1000/1
New Mexico State 1000/1 1000/1
Charleston 1000/1 1000/1
DePaul 1000/1 1000/1
Dayton 1000/1 1000/1
St. Bonaventure 1000/1 1000/1
VCU 1000/1 1000/1
Valparaiso 2000/1 2000/1
Northeastern 2000/1 2000/1
Montana 2000/1 2000/1
Georgia State 2000/1 2000/1
Bradley 2000/1 2000/1
Colorado State 2000/1 2000/1
Wright State 2000/1 2000/1
Furman 2000/1 2000/1
Grand Canyon 2000/1 2000/1
Middle Tennessee 2000/1 2000/1
Western Kentucky 2000/1 300/1
Southern Illinois 2000/1 2000/1
Toledo 2000/1 2000/1
Louisiana 2000/1 2000/1
Belmont 2000/1 2000/1
Missouri State 2000/1 2000/1
La Salle 2000/1 2000/1
Tulane 2000/1 2000/1
Pennsylvania 2000/1 2000/1
Western Michigan 2000/1 2000/1
UAB 2000/1 2000/1
Vermont 2000/1 2000/1
UC Davis 5000/1 5000/1
South Dakota 5000/1 5000/1
UNC Greensboro 5000/1 5000/1
San Diego 5000/1 5000/1
North Texas 5000/1 5000/1
Iona 5000/1 5000/1
East Tennessee State 5000/1 5000/1
Wofford 5000/1 5000/1
San Francisco 5000/1 5000/1
UC Irvine 5000/1 5000/1
UTSA 5000/1 5000/1
Kent State 5000/1 5000/1
South Dakota State 5000/1 5000/1
Massachusetts 5000/1 5000/1
Librty 5000/1 5000/1
Yale 5000/1 5000/1
Rider 5000/1 5000/1
George Mason 5000/1 5000/1
Ball State 5000/1 5000/1
Louisiana Tech 5000/1 5000/1
Florida Gulf Coast 5000/1 5000/1
Southern Miss 5000/1 5000/1
South Alabama 5000/1 5000/1
Northern Kentucky 5000/1 5000/1
Monmouth 5000/1 5000/1
Washington State 5000/1 5000/1
Princeton 5000/1 5000/1
Cal State Fullerton 5000/1 5000/1
Stephen F. Austin 5000/1 5000/1
Jacksonville State 5000/1 5000/1
Indiana State 5000/1 5000/1
Ohio 5000/1 5000/1
Eastern Michigan 5000/1 5000/1
North Dakota State 5000/1 5000/1
Miami (Ohio) 5000/1 5000/1
Towson 5000/1 5000/1
Weber State 5000/1 5000/1
Georgia Southern 5000/1 5000/1
Bucknell 5000/1 5000/1
Illinois-Chicago 5000/1 5000/1
Seattle 5000/1 5000/1
Texas State 5000/1 5000/1
Duquesne 5000/1 5000/1
Utah Valley 5000/1 5000/1
Milwaukee 5000/1 5000/1
Hawaii 5000/1 5000/1
Wyoming 5000/1 5000/1
William and Mary 5000/1 5000/1
Albany 5000/1 5000/1
UNC Wilmington 5000/1 5000/1
California 5000/1 5000/1
UCSB 5000/1 5000/1
Cleveland State 5000/1 5000/1
Portland 5000/1 5000/1
UMBC 5000/1 5000/1
Central Michigan 5000/1 5000/1
Pittsburgh 5000/1 5000/1
Oakland 5000/1 5000/1
Evansville 5000/1 5000/1
Texas-Arlington 5000/1 5000/1
