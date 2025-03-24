College basketball's 2025 transfer portal window opened Monday, paving the way for players to formally enter the sport's de facto free agent market. Hundreds have already signaled their intent to transfer, and now they can make it official.

Hundreds more are likely to follow in the days and weeks ahead as coaches turn their focus fully to assembling their 2025-26 rosters. Those still playing in the NCAA Tournament or other postseason events will have to divide their attention between actual basketball and navigating the talent market until their seasons end. It's the reason Duke assistant Jai Lucas abandoned the Blue Devils before March Madness to hit the ground running as Miami's new coach.

This year's portal window is just 30 days, as opposed to the 45-day span that athletes had in prior years to enter their names. But so long as players enter within the 30-day window (March 24-April 22), they face no firm deadline on when they must commit to a new school.

Players will be trickling into the portal on virtually a minute-by-minute basis in the days ahead, and we'll have comprehensive and regularly updated top player rankings from 247Sports and CBS Sports soon.

For now, there are already some attention-grabbing names who have indicated their intent to enter the portal. Here's the rundown of 10 big names to know as the 2025 portal period begins.

Old school: West Virginia/Drake

Devries twice won Missouri Valley Player of the Year at Drake before logging just eight games at West Virginia in 2024-25 amid a shoulder injury. He is expected to follow his father, Darian DeVries, from WVU to Indiana and will be an integral piece of the Hoosiers' 2025-26 roster. At 6-7, DeVries is a proficient outside shooter who can run the pick-and-roll and get to the basket.

He brings good defensive versatility and a ton of experience in his father's system as the two went 80-26 with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in their three seasons together at Drake.

Old school: UNLV

Thomas earned all-Mountain West honors twice at UNLV while shining as one of the top point guards outside the high-major structure. The crafty left-hander gets into the paint at will and has great passing instincts. He's not an explosive athlete, which limits his effectiveness as a finisher at the rim. But he's great in transition and could even play some off the ball given that he's a solid spot-up shooter when he's got time to load it up.

Old school: Iowa

Freeman was enjoying a sophomore surge before his season was cut short after 19 games due to finger surgery. The 6-10 center was incredibly efficient in post-ups for Iowa and effective as the roll guy. He's also athletic enough to run in transition. Though his game doesn't extend out to the perimeter yet on either end of the floor, Freeman was among the Big Ten's top shot blockers prior to his injury. With two seasons of eligibility remaining and a proven body of high-major work, he'll be highly coveted.

Old school: Wyoming

Agbim will attract plenty of high-major suitors after shooting 43.7% from 3-point range on 6.3 attempts per game at Wyoming in 2024-25. Few players in college basketball were used as pick-and-roll ball-handlers more often than Agbim, who is impressively efficient off the dribble as a shooter. He's a scorer first, but Agbim also dished out 3.4 assists per game for the Cowboys.

Old school: Iowa

Dix brings three seasons of proven perimeter marksmanship in the Big Ten. The 6-5 shooting guard drilled 43.4% of his 5.3 attempts per game in conference action as a junior and also contributed 2.6 assists per game. There are defensive limitations here, but his 3-point shot is elite, and Dix can also finish at the rim if you overcommit and give him a driving lane.

Kennard Davis

Old school: Southern Illinois

At 6-6, Davis packs a punch from the guard spot with his ability to facilitate out of the pick-and-roll or even body up smaller guards in the post. He hit 37.6% of his 3-pointers for Southern Illinois and was great at the rim while making a quantum leap in his role as a sophomore. Davis' size, skillset and versatility — he can essentially play 1-4 — make him an appetizing choice at the front of a long line of productive mid-major guards who are looking to level up.

Old school: Indiana

Reneau proved himself to be a strong interior scorer off post-ups and in rolling to the basket during three seasons at Indiana. His scoring averaged ticked down to 13.3 points amid bouts with injury and illness in 2024-25. But the 6-9 former top-40 prospect also shared the front court with a rotating cast of other star bigs during his time with the Hoosiers. If featured as the centerpiece of a team's front line, he could potentially thrive at an all-conference level.

Old school: East Tennessee State

Peterson won SoCon Player of the Year honors while averaging 19.5 points, 3.7 assists and two steals on 42.2% 3-point shooting for East Tennessee State. The 6-1 combo guard is plenty capable of playing off the ball as a spot-up shooter, but he can also handle the rock. As one of the top 3-point shooters in the country and with solid defensive potential for a smaller guard, he could pop for a good high-major program.

Old school: Nevada

Davidson shot a career-best 37.1% from 3-point range on 3.8 attempts per game during his junior season at Nevada, which stands out for a player listed at 6-10 and 238 pounds. He's also a proficient scorer on the block. But what sets him apart from other offensively versatile bigs is his passing ability, as he averaged 2.8 assists for the Wolf Pack during his junior season. He's not an elite rim protector, but he's serviceable enough defensively to project as a high-major starter.





Old school: Miami

Bethea ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports. Though his freshman campaign at Miami was underwhelming, the former five-star prospect could surely benefit from a fresh start after averaging 7.1 points on 36.8% shooting in 18.9 minutes per game. After all, the Hurricanes were in disarray amid the in-season retirement of coach Jim Larranaga. With three seasons of eligibility remaining, Bethea still has plenty of time to blossom.