The college basketball transfer portal is officially open for business with several of the nation's most impactful players looking for new homes next season. Players have two weeks to enter their name before the portal closes on April 21, which provides ample time to determine next steps as coaches look to finalize rosters ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Per CBS Sports' college basketball insiders, there's a growing consensus that $12 million is the benchmark for a top-25 roster next season. That means many of this cycle's top portal prospects will receive handsome contracts as programs look to improve their starting lineups.

Here are the 10 best available players to enter on Tuesday, according to 247Sports' transfer portal player rankings:

1. Flory Bidunga, C

Former school: Kansas

The former five-star brings elite length, rim protection and long-term upside. Bidunga was model of consistency during his sophomore season after averaging 13.3 points per game, nine rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 34 starts. Expect no shortage of high-major interest in a developing big with a high defensive ceiling.

2. John Blackwell, SG

Former school: Wisconsin

Blackwell was a tone-setter with scoring punch and toughness that fit Greg Gard's system, but now, he's testing portal waters while going through the NBA Draft process. Blackwell averaged a career-high 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season, saving his best for two 30-plus point explosions in the Big Ten Tournament. His ability to create off the dribble makes him one of the more intriguing guards available.

3. Juke Harris, CG

Former school: Wake Forest

No player in the ACC improved his game more from his freshman to sophomore season than Harris, a 6-foot-7 combo guard who led the Demon Deacons in scoring this season at 21.4 points per game. He shot 44.4% from the floor and scored in double figures during every start. Harris flashed real upside as a perimeter scorer, the kind of guard who can stretch defenses and heat up quickly. He'll likely sign as a starter in the backcourt for a title contender.

4. Paulius Murauskas, PF

Former school: St. Mary's

The Lithuanian big man is back in the transfer portal after two seasons at Saint Mary's, where he developed into a dominant low-post presence with the ability to impact games on the glass and around the rim.

Blessed with impressive touch for a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, Murauskas originally signed with Arizona before finding his footing at the mid-major level. Players like Murauskas -- physical, experienced and coachable -- will command significant attention this cycle.

5. Miles Byrd, SF

Former school: San Diego State

The Aztecs guard has shown flashes as a two-way contributor, with length, defensive instincts and the ability to knock down shots when opportunities arise, despite his production dropping a bit as a junior. In the right system, Byrd could flourish after averaging 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Top 25 programs are always looking to add defensive length and ability, qualities Byrd provides as a four-year college player and two-year starter in the Mountain West.

6. Isaiah Johnson, PG

Former school: Colorado

The Aztecs guard has shown flashes as a two-way contributor, combining length, defensive instincts and the ability to knock down shots when opportunities arise, even as his production dipped slightly as a junior. In the right system, Byrd could flourish after averaging 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Top-25 programs are always looking to add defensive length and versatility -- qualities Byrd offers as a four-year player and two-year starter in the Mountain West.

7. Stefan Vaaks, SG

Former school: Providence

This is a tough loss for the Buffaloes, who struck gold with the former three-star recruit. Johnson set a program record with 540 points as a freshman, averaging a team-high 16.9 points on 48.6% shooting. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention before entering the portal. His offensive skill set, high basketball IQ and defensive versatility make him an attractive option for programs in need of a lead guard.

8. Jackson Shelstad, PG

Former school: Oregon

One of the portal's top point guards, Shelstad already has visits planned at Louisville and Arizona this month after spending the last three years with Dana Altman and the Ducks as a starter. He appeared in 12 games this season and averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per contest. The former four-star recruit was the state of Oregon's top-ranked prospect coming out of high school and wants to spend his final collegiate season away from home, it appears.

9. Dedan Thomas Jr., PG

Former school: LSU

Thomas is in search of his third in four years after two seasons at UNLV and one at LSU. His tools are undeniable, making him an appealing target for programs looking to inject energy and two-way ability after he averaged 6.5 assists per game as a junior and shot a career-best 45.9% from the floor.

10. KJ Lewis, SF

Former school: Georgetown

Lewis capitalized on his first full-time starting role at Georgetown, averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game after two seasons at Arizona. He brings defensive polish and was regularly tasked with guarding the opponent's top scorer. His 2.1 steals per game marked a career high and highlight the physicality he brings into the portal.