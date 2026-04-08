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🏀 Five things to know Wednesday

⛳ Do not miss this: Masters player rankings, expert predictions

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Augusta National Golf Club will welcome 91 golfers to the tee box Thursday for the first round of the 2026 Masters. Stacking up every single competitor is a beast of a task but one that Patrick McDonald executed when he ranked the field from Xander Schauffele all the way to Brandon Holtz.

Here's the top five:

Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Jon Rahm Bryson DeChambeau Ludvig Åberg

One player noticeably missing from that group above is defending champion Rory McIlroy. Now that he finally possesses an elusive green jacket, the immense pressure is off him. But that doesn't mean he isn't still motivated as Masters week arrives.

Our experts finalized their predictions for the tournament, and with McDonald ranking Schauffele at the top of the field, it is no surprise that he picked him at 18-1 to win his third major. Robby Kalland, on the other hand, likes Jon Rahm to win his second green jacket.

Kalland: "Rahm's been playing at a high level on LIV, but most importantly, he got that taste of contending again in majors last year. He talked after the PGA about how much he missed that feeling, and I believe that rekindled some of the fire that made him one of the most feared competitors in golf."

Also, we have all the information you need to make sure you don't miss any of tomorrow's Round 1 action:

🤔 College basketball's biggest stay-or-go decisions

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The transfer portal is not the only avenue by which players will depart from their respective college basketball programs in the coming weeks. The NBA Draft looms as an option for the most elite players, and for some, there is a real decision to be made about whether they are ready for pro ball or need another year of college development. These stay-or-go verdicts will largely define the offseason and set the stage for next year's championship favorites to emerge.

Cameron Salerno identified the 15 players who have the toughest and most impactful decisions ahead of them. None are more significant than Arizona's Koa Peat, who projects as a first-round pick.

Salerno: "It may be a hot take now, but Peat is the kind of player who could be in contention to be a top-three pick in 2027 if he does return to Arizona. He would also be one of the top candidates for National Player of the Year honors."

One of Peat's teammates, Motiejus Krivas, is also at a crossroads. And once the dust settles on Michigan's national championship, keep an eye on Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara and whether they return to seek back-to-back titles.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Brewers at Red Sox, 1:35 p.m. on MLB Network

⛳ Masters Par 3 Contest, 2 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at Barcelona, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Dodgers at Blue Jays, 3:07 p.m. on Peacock

⚾ Astros at Rockies, 3:10 p.m. on ESPN Unlimited

⚾ Braves at Angels, 4:07 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Bucks at Pistons, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Sabres at Rangers, 7 p.m. on TNT

⚾ Tigers at Twins, 7:40 p.m. on FS1

⚽ CONCACAF Champions Cup: Tigres UNAL vs. Seattle Sounders, 9 p.m. on FS2

🏀 Trail Blazers at Spurs, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Oilers at Sharks, 10 p.m. on TNT

⚽ CONCACAF Champions Cup: Toluca vs. LA Galaxy, 11 p.m. on FS1