The NCAA is considering changes to the transfer process for Division I men's and women's basketball that would shift the timing of and shrink the windows when players can officially enter the transfer portal. Another proposal would adjust the transfer rules tied to coaching changes.

The basketball oversight committees have proposed opening the notification-of-transfer windows for 15 days immediately following the 2026 Final Fours. If formally approved by the Division I Cabinet in January, the changes would take effect at the end of the current season in April 2026.

Under the proposal, the women's basketball transfer window would run from April 6-20, while the men's window would be from April 7-21. Currently, the windows open after the second round of the NCAA tournament and remain open for 30 days. The committees cited a desire to wait until the championships conclude before players can explore transfer options. Players who choose to transfer must enter their name into the portal during these assigned windows but are not required to enroll at a new school during that timeframe.

The oversight committees also recommended adjustments for transfer eligibility following coaching changes. Under a new proposal, once a school hires a new coach, players would have a five-day period to meet with the new staff, followed by a 15-day window to request entry into the transfer portal. If a new coach isn't hired within 30 days of the previous coach's departure, players would have a 15-day window to enter the transfer portal starting immediately after that 30-day period. For coaching changes made after Jan. 1, players would need to wait until the notification window opens in April.

The NCAA's Division I Cabinet is expected to review the proposals in January. If approved, the changes will mark another major shift in the timing of basketball transfer windows and would follow in the footsteps of changes made in college football. Beginning with the upcoming offseason, college football players have just one window to enter the transfer portal (Jan. 2-16) with the spring window being eliminated. College football also instituted a change around coaching movement where players have a 15-day window beginning five days after a new coach is hired or announced to enter the portal.