College basketball's dizzying free agency is here, and everyone is up for grabs. The 2026 transfer portal has seen an influx of some significant names in the last 24 hours at major positions of need. BYU transfer Rob Wright instantly becomes the top point guard on the market. Arizona State transfer big man Massamba Diop is a massive addition, as well.

This portal class is still shaping up to be slightly less talented than the 2025 iteration, but stay-or-go decisions are still firmly up in the air. Players have until April 21 to enter and some big names have yet to make their decisions.

Right now, there's a game of chicken developing in the market.

The general consensus is that the money is up, with $12 million in buying power being necessary to compete at the upper echelon of the sport. With that has come some hefty requests from free agents. That could explain why there has not been a mad dash of quick commitments in the first week.

The price point is a sticking point. There are plenty of good players, but are they worth 25% of the cap? Who will blink first?

While we wait, let's dive into scouting reports of the top 25 names on the board.

1. F Flory Bidunga

Transferring from: Kansas

Numbers to know: 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 9.0 block percentage

The scout: Bidunga is a pogo-stick leaper who hammered down 82 dunks (second-most in this portal) and is an elite defensive prospect. The 6-foot-9 forward is switchable, mobile and highly disruptive on the perimeter and in the paint defensively. He can be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate next season.

2. G John Blackwell

Transferring from: Wisconsin

Numbers to know: 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 39% from 3-point range on 7.3 attempts

The scout: Blackwell is a powerful scoring guard who plays a physical brand of clean basketball. Blackwell is just so skilled, smart, competitive and tough. Blackwell has become a knockdown shooter from downtown, and he sheds defenders with get-off-me drives. All-Conference upside here.

3. C Massamba Diop

Transferring from: Arizona State

Numbers to know: 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.7 block percentage

The scout: Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop has no idea how good he can be. The 7-foot-1 center had an impressive rookie season in the Big 12, using his length, fluidity and burgeoning skill to transform into one of the best big men in the league. Diop runs the floor so smoothly and owns a terrific catch radius around the basket. Playing with an unselfish, set-the-table point guard like Moe Odom certainly helped, but Diop has an advanced skill set that's not far from blossoming. He can hit face-up jumpers or the occasional pick-and-pop trey. He can put the ball on the deck for drives. He can protect the rim or guard in space. He can be a weapon on the glass and as a lob threat. Once the game slows down, Diop can be a terror. There's All-League potential in 2026-27 if it clicks -- with room for so much more.

4. PG Rob Wright

Transferring from: BYU

Numbers to know: 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 41% from 3-point range on 4.0 attempts

The scout: Wright is a dynamic, downhill point guard who can score at all three levels and create. Wright's wiggle, speed and handle form a brutal combination for defenders His size and defense are limitations for the NBA, but Wright can be one of the most productive players in college basketball next season.

5. G PJ Haggerty

Transferring from: Kansas State

Numbers to know: 23.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists

The scout: Haggerty's game is no secret. The well-traveled combo guard, who will be looking for his fifth school in five years, can score the rock. Haggerty is an outstanding transition scorer who can get to the charity stripe at will, and he's improved his decision-making and 3-point shooting along the way. He's cracked double figures in 94 of the last 96 games over the past three seasons. Haggerty will be the favorite to lead the country in scoring next season, but will it impact winning?

Haggerty is a well-traveled bucket and could lead the nation in scoring next year. Getty Images

6. SF Juke Harris

Transferring from: Wake Forest

Numbers to know: 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 33% from 3-point range on 7.5 attempts

The scout: Harris is the best wing in the portal haul, so far. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound sophomore can operate as a dangerous off-movement shooter who showed his feel for the game as a cutter, slasher, rebounder and secondary creator. Harris can play in pick-and-rolls, but he's most dangerous off the ball. His counting stats will likely go down next year, but the all-around impact will be clear as day.

7. F David Punch

Transferring from: TCU

Numbers to know: 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists

The scout: David Punch is one of the top two-way players in the country. The 6-foot-7, 245-pound bruiser forward is arguably the most switchable player in this portal class. He can root out centers, battle power forwards, switch onto slippery guards and everything in between. Punch adds plenty of secondary rim protection, rugged rebounding and real utility offensively because he's a willing passer, sharp cutter and a physical mismatch threat. Punch only made 11 triples last year, but he impacts winning whether the jumper is going in or not.

8. F Paulius Murauskas

Transferring from: Saint Mary's

Numbers to know: 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists

The scout: Murauskas is a yoked forward who combines outstanding positional size with an inside-out game. The 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward uses backdowns to obliterate smaller defenders, and he can do a little bit of everything as a passer, handler and spot-up shooter. Murauskas is more of a 4-man who can play on the wing than vice versa, but he defends multiple positions and impacts the game positively in an abundance of ways.

9. SF Miles Byrd

Transferring from: San Diego State

Numbers to know: 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists,

The scout: Byrd is one of the elite defensive prospects in this class, using ridiculous athleticism and a 6-foot-10 wingspan to rack up unrivaled numbers (104 combined steals and blocks) for a wing. Scoring doesn't always come easily for Byrd, so it's up to the next staff to extract that out of his game if he wants to be an NBA player one day. Byrd projects as an off-ball wing who can make some reads, be a threat from downtown, attack long closeouts, fly around as a cutter and smash in transition. Any up-tempo scheme would be ideal.

10. C Aiden Sherrell

Transferring from: Alabama

Numbers to know: 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.0 block percentage

The scout: Sherrell has all the tools to be a terrifying two-way big man if he can get his body cleaned up. Sherrell showed promising gains as a pick-and-roll threat and in pick-and-pops with a soft touch around the basket and range out to the 3-point stripe. Sherrell was a good player at Alabama, but he's one locked-in offseason away from being an All-League big man.

11. C Moustapha Thiam

Transferring from: Cincinnati

Numbers to know: 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.8 block percentage

The scout: Thiam can wreck the game on both sides of the floor with his rim protection, rebounding and face-up game. When he doesn't just float around the perimeter, Thiam is a total load. If the 7-foot-2, 250-pound big guy can put it all together, there's NBA upside.

12. G Isaiah Johnson

Transferring from: Colorado

Numbers to know: 16.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists

The scout: Johnson is a jitterbug guard who is a jet in the open floor and can collapse the defense in a flash. He shredded bad teams, good teams, great teams and everyone in between on his way to being one of the top freshmen in the Big 12. The 6-foot-1 point guard has answers to the test as a scorer or playmaker, and his handle and pace make him a dizzying cover.

13. G Stefan Vaaks

Transferring from: Providence

Numbers to know: 15.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists

The scout: The 6-foot-7 lead guard has limitless range and can navigate ball screens with craft and uncoachable feel. The defense may never be even adequate, but Vaaks' combination of size, shooting and playmaking is so tantalizing. Vaaks' value ticks up because he can be an impact player on or off the ball.

14. F Donnie Freeman

Transferring from: Syracuse

Numbers to know: 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists

The scout: The idea of Freeman is salivating. The 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward can do a little bit of everything, and when he plays with force, Freeman is nasty. He might be one of those toolsy pass-dribble-shoot forwards that every team craves, but Freeman would be far more effective if he found (and bought into) a system where he didn't have to rely on iso ball constantly.

15. PG Dedan Thomas Jr.

Transferring from: LSU

Numbers to know: 15.3 points, 6.5 assists

The scout: Thomas walks onto the floor, itching to make others better. The 6-foot-1 floor general has some durability concerns after missing significant chunks of the previous two seasons, but when healthy, Thomas has real shake, sky-high IQ and unquestioned feel in pick-and-rolls.

🏀 Isaac Trotter's transfer portal superlatives (so far)

Category Player Best defensive prospect Flory Bidunga (Kansas) Best pure scorer PJ Haggerty (Kansas State) Highest-upside big Massamba Diop (Arizona State) Best shooter John Blackwell (Wisconsin) Most intriguing wildcard Donnie Freeman (Syracuse)

16. CG Jackson Shelstad

Transferring from: Oregon

Numbers to know: 15.6 points, 4.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds

The scout: Shelstad is a total bucket. There's always a question about whether he's a point guard or just a scoring combo guard, but his lightning-quick first step and stop-and-pop ability are legit strengths. Shelstad can get to his pull-up jumper whenever, and he's a blur in transition.

17. G Terrence Hill Jr.

Transferring from: VCU

Numbers to know: 15.7 points, 2.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 37% from 3-point range on 6.0 attempts

The scout: Hill has real game. The 6-foot-3 guard drilled 41% of his catch-and-shoot 3s and shot over 63% at the rim. Those are both impeccable marks, and he can create something out of nothing off the bounce while playing clean basketball. Hill had two or fewer turnovers in 30 of 36 games this year for a VCU club that advanced to the Round of 32.

18. PG Acaden Lewis

Transferring from: Villanova

Numbers to know: 12.2 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds

The scout: The lefty floor general was one of the Big East's top freshmen from the jump thanks to his polished skillset in pick-and-rolls. Lewis posted a 2.5-to-1, assist-to-turnover ratio. Lewis has a rock-solid jumper, but his best trait is the barrage of tricks he has in his bag to generate paint touches and finish over, around and through contact.

19. C Somto Cyril

Transferring from: Georgia

Numbers to know: 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks

The scout: Very few bigs in this portal haul have the physical tools that Cyril possesses. The 6-foot-11, 260-pound, true 5 is one of the top pound-for-pound athletes in the country. He can protect the rim, guard in space, catch lobs that are thrown near the square, dunk everything and generate second-chance opportunities. The feel and skill is still a major work in progress, though. Cyril fouls a lot, hasn't shown much as a playmaker, struggles to finish outside the restricted area and can play his way off the court with overzealous defensive miscues.

20. G Neoklis Avdalas

Transferring from: Virginia Tech

Numbers to know: 12.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds

The scout: Avdalas is a 6-foot-9 wannabe point guard who showed flashes of brilliance but struggled to find easy pressure points for buckets down the stretch because he couldn't create a ton of separation. But the combination of size, shooting and playmaking is attractive. It's hard to shake the feeling that Avdalas may be best-suited to play off the ball as a secondary creator, but he'll need to shoot better than 30% on catch-and-shoot 3s to be valuable in that role.

21. F JP Estrella

Transferring from: Tennessee

Numbers to know: 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes

The scout: Estrella ranked eighth nationally with a 17.3 offensive-rebound rate, and he's a functional athlete with great touch around the basket. Estrella has a ton of counters in his bag for the low-post work. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man screams breakout if he can find a featured role and stay healthy.

22. G Markus Burton

Transferring from: Notre Dame

Numbers to know: 18.5 points, 3.7 assists

The scout: Burton is one of the most dangerous midrange artists in the game. He makes tough shots look easy, and Burton's competitive streak is super high. The 6-foot, 190-pound guard doesn't have insane physical tools, but he's a warrior who is wired with all the right stuff.

23. G Jalen Haralson

Transferring from: Notre Dame

Numbers to know: 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists

The scout: Haralson is a massive 6-foot-7, 220-pound lead guard who is always looking to punish defenders with downhill, slippery drives. Haralson can use pick-and-rolls or backdowns to matchup hunt and go to work, but he may be more fit-dependent. The shooting is MIA, as of now. Haralson shot just 5-for-25 from 3-point range last season.

24. C Mo Sylla

Transferring from: Georgia Tech

Numbers to know: 9.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks

The scout: Sylla offers real appeal as a mobile, athletic, bouncy big man who can be a versatile, disruptive defender. It's all theoretical with Sylla right now. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound center just needs to play after missing 16 games last season with a leg injury.

25. G Zoom Diallo

Transferring from: Washington

Numbers to know: 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds

The scout: The 6-foot-4, 180-pound sophomore guard was one of the biggest bright spots amid a dreary, injury-plagued season for Washington. Diallo plays a decisive brand of basketball. As a playmaker, he gets the ball from Point A to Point B efficiently. When it's time to score, Diallo attacks without hesitation to get downhill or to his trustworthy pull-up jumper (48% on 82 attempts). Even though he's not a great 3-point shooter, Diallo posted sterling efficiency rates across the board in the Big Ten.