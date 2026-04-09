The transfer portal is already in full swing despite being open for less than 72 hours. Several of the biggest names in college basketball have already announced their intention to enter the portal as they seek a fresh start for next season.

Among the top players to enter the portal are Flory Bidunga (Kansas), John Blackwell (Wisconsin), Massamba Diop (Arizona State), Rob Wright III (BYU) and PJ Haggerty (Kansas State). The first player ranked inside the top 25 of the 247Sports transfer portal rankings to commit was JP Estrella. The former Tennessee forward will play for reigning national champion Michigan next season.

The Wolverines built this year's championship roster primarily through the portal, and that will likely be the case again as the program replaces several key rotation players.

College basketball transfer portal rankings: Top 25 players available in 2026 Isaac Trotter

To help you keep up with the madness of the transfer portal, CBS Sports is grading the commitments as they happen. The transfer portal officially closes on April 21, but players can commit long after that deadline. Notably, the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft to maintain college eligibility is May 28.

Providence -- Miles Byrd

247Sports rank: No. 9 overall, 96 grade | No. 1 SF

Former school: San Diego State

Instant analysis: Byrd is one of the most coveted wings in this portal haul because of his defense. He is similar to a pterodactyl on that end, using ridiculous body control, real-deal bounce and a 6-foot-10 wingspan to levitate in the air and swat shots away. Byrd was the only player in college basketball this season to post at least a 6% block rate and a 4% steal rate. He is a game-changer on that end of the floor. While his offense can be a work in progress, there's a real shot that this could work very well at Providence under first-year coach Bryan Hodgson because his teams always post high transition rates. The open floor is where Byrd makes his money. We'll have a better understanding of what Byrd will be asked to do once the rest of the Friars' roster shakes out, but this is one heck of a start to the Hodgson era. Byrd will immediately be one of the best defenders in the Big East, and Hodgson's offense could be just what the doctor ordered for Byrd. Grade: B+ -- Trotter

Michigan -- JP Estrella

247Sports rank: No. 21 overall, 95 grade | No. 4 PF

Former school: Tennessee

Instant analysis: Estrella is one of the most skilled bigs in this transfer portal class. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound big man is a load on the offensive glass, possesses a feathery touch to finish over shot-blockers and can make quick reads as a playmaker. All of those traits are essential in Michigan's scheme. Plus, there's proof of concept here. The Wolverines' hit rate with bigs in the portal under Dusty May has been elite. Danny Wolf, Vlad Goldin, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg and Aday Mara have all flourished in this scheme. Lendeborg is off to the NBA, and Michigan could very well lose both Johnson and Mara, too, so the opportunity is here for Estrella to hop on the jetpack joy ride next. Even if one of Johnson or Mara decides to cash in and return to Ann Arbor for a second year, Estrella's mobility and skill should fit snugly next to either of the big fellas. Grade: A -- Isaac Trotter

Tennessee -- Tyler Lundblade

247Sports rank: Four-star transfer, 93 grade

Former school: Belmont

Instant analysis: Tennessee uses floppy action and pindowns to spring shooters open. It has been a staple of Rick Barnes' scheme for years. Dalton Knecht was fabulous in it. Chaz Lanier was really good in it. Tyler Lundblade isn't quite as electric as those two guys, but he is a strong scheme fit for what Tennessee wants to do. The four-star Belmont transfer has drilled 56 3-pointers off screens in the last two years combined. That ranks in the top-10 in the nation. Lundblade isn't just a good shooter. He's a special shooter. He's drained at least 100 triples in back-to-back seasons. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound senior has good positional size which should help on the defensive end. He's kind of a one-trick pony, but the one trick is pretty valuable for a Tennessee team that needs to make more 3-pointers in 2026-27. He won't be a star, but Lundblade projects to be a rock-solid role player. Grade: B -- Trotter

UCLA -- Filip Jovic

247Sports rank: Four-star transfer, 93 grade

Former school: Auburn

Instant analysis: Offensive rebounding has become such an essential trait to buoy top offenses, but it wasn't a strength of UCLA's club last year. Mick Cronin is out to fix that with Jovic. The Auburn transfer has a ridiculous motor and ranked inside the top-10 in offensive-rebound rate in SEC play last year. Jovic is a little undersized for a 4-man at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, but the activity level, physicality and toughness is clear as day. Jovic needs to become a better shooter, but he makes a lot of sense on paper next to UCLA's frontcourt duo of Eric Dailey and Xavier Booker, who are more comfortable operating on the perimeter. Jovic isn't a star, but he can be a serviceable Big Ten role player who fills a valuable role. Grade: B -- Trotter