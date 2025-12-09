College basketball's version of free agency is a mad dash of Zoom meetings, backup plans to the backup plan, last-second flights and a boatload of haggling. Last spring was a zoo with an overinflated market due to schools' ability to double-dip into revenue share dollars and NIL donation coffers. Agents knew it. Players knew it and the bidding wars commenced.

Once a commitment is made, Twitter explodes with a flurry of "great get" responses, and the show goes on.

The fascinating fallout arrives when two teams target the same position. No. 18 Florida and No. 5 UConn, the last two title-winners who tangle Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, are good examples of this. The Gators and the Huskies both hit the free agency market knowing they needed to make a big splash at guard. Florida landed the coveted duo of Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. UConn landed the prized pair of Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith.

So how's it going? Winning a championship strictly through the portal feels almost impossible in this era, but this 2025 batch of transfers is shaping up to be the most talented group since the portal's inception in 2018. Let's dive into early vibe checks from each of the top-30 players from last spring's portal cycle.

1. F Yaxel Lendeborg

Transferred from: UAB | To: Michigan

The numbers: 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 40% from 3-point range

The scoop: Dusty May has tweaked Lendeborg's role from the fulcrum of an offense to an advantage-smashing, stampede menace. Lendeborg attempted over 2.3 midrange jumpers per game last year. He's totaled just three midrange Js in eight games at Michigan. He's taking and making more 3-pointers, shooting an absurd 87% on 2-pointers and settling in nicely into Michigan's No. 1 defense.

Plenty expected Lendeborg to become the Danny Wolf replacement, but his job description (hunting 3-pointers, smoking teams in transition, attacking bent defenses and switching everything defensively on the perimeter) is closer to what Alijah Martin brought to the table for May's Final Four FAU squad.

Michigan is 8-0, so everybody's happy here. The verdict: Everyone's ecstatic.

2. G PJ Haggerty

Transferred from: Memphis | To: Kansas State

The numbers: 23.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists

The scoop: Haggerty is carrying a ludicrous load for Kansas State. No high-major player has a higher usage rate, and the counting stats are ridiculous. But K-State (6-4) isn't winning ballgames. Jerome Tang made the right decision to pay up for Haggerty, but his other hefty wagers (Abdi Bashir Jr. and Andrej Kostic) have struggled, especially on the defensive end.

Individually, K-State's bet on Haggerty was sensible. Tang got what he wanted (a fulcrum), and so did Haggerty (a big bag and an insane role). Collectively, though? This isn't on a good trajectory because there aren't enough two-way players in this rotation. Even though it hit on its biggest offseason acquisition, an NCAA Tournament appearance appears unlikely for Kansas State, which is an awkward dichotomy. The verdict: Checks are cashing.

3. PG Bennett Stirtz

Transferred from: Drake | To: Iowa

The numbers: 18.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 45% from 3-point range

The scoop: Stirtz is doing what Stirtz does. The 6-4 lead guard has been excellent outside of a predictable clunker against a Michigan State defense that shuts down every driving lane. Iowa (8-1) is still very clearly figuring some stuff out, but Stirtz is keeping this train on the tracks. He has been the second-best point guard in the Big Ten. The verdict: Everyone's happy.

4. PG Donovan Dent

Transferred from: New Mexico | To: UCLA

The numbers: 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists

The scoop: Both parties would likely admit they'd want more from this portal marriage. UCLA is actually playing faster offensively than any iteration of Mick Cronin-led hoops in Westwood, but this is still a significantly slower tempo than Dent is used to operating at. It hasn't helped that Dent's jumper has betrayed him in the early going. He is shooting just 17% on jump shots so far, and Cronin wants more from his preseason All-American on defense. Once Donovan Dent starts to look like Donovan Dent again, UCLA will be in fine shape. The verdict: Not ideal but not a disaster, yet.

5. F Darrion Williams

Transferred from: Texas Tech | To: NC State

The numbers: 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists

The scoop: NC State has been a phenomenal offensive team when Darrion Williams is on the floor. The do-it-all forward has thrived as a go-to maestro of an offense, and he creates a galore of good looks for himself or others. The defense has left a bit to be desired, but Williams is primed to post the best numbers of his career. N.C. State would get into the D5 business again if it had a do-over. The verdict: All good.

6. G Boogie Fland

Transferred from: Arkansas | To: Florida

The numbers: 12.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists

The scoop: Fland is making more layups (thanks to Florida's barrage of Gortat screens), playing better defense and getting to the free-throw line way more, but the jumper is off to a chilly start, which has covered up some of the real strides Fland has made. Once the jumper starts splashing -- as it did late against Duke -- Fland is going to be in great shape. It's only a matter of time. The verdict: It'll be fine.

7. SG Ian Jackson

Transferred from: North Carolina | To: St. John's

The numbers: 11.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists

The scoop: Jackson hasn't earned much trust from the St. John's staff, largely due to his struggles on the defensive end and a sky-high 23% turnover rate in pick-and-rolls. When you're not part of the best rebounding lineup or the best defensive grouping, it's hard to find tick. Everybody knows Jackson is a blur in transition and can add a flurry of 3s, but Jackson has not played more than 23 minutes in any game this season for a reason. That may not change if he doesn't meet Rick Pitino's benchmarks. The verdict: Not great.

8. PG Rob Wright

Transferred from: Baylor | To: BYU

The numbers: 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists

The scoop: Wright has been outstanding for BYU, shredding as both a scorer and playmaker in pick-and-rolls. Wright has totalled a 2.4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, and his paint-touch ability has been as advertised. Wright is taking and making more triples, which has made up for some iffy finishing at the cup. Maybe most importantly, Wright has made the game easier for everybody else on this roster, especially potential No. 1 pick, AJ Dybantsa. The verdict: Everyone's happy.

9. G Adrian Wooley

Transferred from: Kennesaw State | To: Louisville

The numbers: 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists

The scoop: Accepting that he's the fourth guard in a stacked rotation isn't easy, but Wooley has bought into doing the little things to stay on the floor for a loaded Louisville club. He's casually averaging nearly two offensive rebounds, while supplying serviceable on-ball defense and a healthy amount of rim pressure. Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell are the stars, but Wooley's time to shine could come next year if he's patient. The verdict: It's fine.

10. F Jayden Quaintance

Transferred from: Arizona State | To: Kentucky

The numbers: N/A

The scoop: The defensive phenom is still recovering from a torn ACL. Quaintance was able to log his first full practice on Monday, but the future lottery pick still has multiple hoops to jump through to get back onto the floor. It was always a risk for Kentucky to tie up some of its salary cap with a player like this coming off an injury like that. The verdict: Please God.

11. C Moustapha Thiam

Transferred from: UCF | To: Cincinnati

The numbers: 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks

The scoop: The 7-2 sophomore big man has certainly done his job defensively. Opponents shoot just 38% at the rim against Cincinnati when Thiam is on the floor, and he's established himself as one of the elite shot-blockers in the country. But his offense has been choppy, especially with those pick-and-pop 3-pointers not being part of the arsenal right now. Thiam certainly isn't the problem for Cincinnati, even if it may have envisioned a bit more when it plucked the big fella from Big 12 foe UCF. The verdict: Thiam is fine; Wes Miller isn't fine.

Transferred from: Maryland | To: Tennessee

The numbers: 17.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists

The scoop: Gillespie is a total stud who is being asked to drive everything for an undermanned Vols' offense. In an ideal world, Gillespie is the 1B of this offense behind potential top-five pick, Nate Ament. But the five-star freshman has been shaky, which has shifted even more of the scoring and creation burden onto Gillespie's plate. The Maryland transfer is taking over 30% of Tennessee's shots when he's on the floor, while leading the team in assists by a country mile. Where would Tennessee's offense be without its fearless guard? I don't think Rick Barnes wants to know.

Gillespie has been the real deal, but the Vols' secondary pieces have to step up to take some of the load off his plate. The verdict: Gillespie ain't the problem.

Transferred from: Georgia | To: UConn

The numbers: 10.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists

The scoop: Demary has evolved into a set-the-table, floor general in Storrs. He's always made good decisions with the ball, but this year, he's being rewarded for it on the stat sheet because of all this offensive talent. This UConn club has loads of snipers, and Demary is already up to a career-high 36.1 assist rate. Demary's playmaking, defense and rebounding has been just what the doctor ordered, but Dan Hurley needs and demands more. There are times when UConn goes five or six possessions in a row without attempting a layup. That rim-pressure from Demary will loom large to help this offense go from great to spectacular. The verdict: All good here.

14. G Ryan Conwell

Transferred from: Xavier | To: Louisville

The numbers: 19.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 42% from 3-point range

The scoop: Conwell in this Louisville scheme is a cheat code. He's a lethal catch-and-shoot and movement shooter with sky-high efficiency and zero fear. Conwell has blended the threat of his dynamic shooting with some bully-ball drives. He's averaging 1.5 points per possession on drives this year, per Synergy. He's a ludicrously hard guy to cover. Louisville was ecstatic about landing Conwell, and he's been even better than expected. The verdict: Everybody's ecstatic.

Transferred from: UNLV | To: LSU

The numbers: 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists

The scoop: LSU needed a dude at point guard, and paying up for Thomas has aged well. He can make every pass, and he possesses a lofty IQ, excellent feel, a slick pull-up game and confrontational drives. All of that has translated to LSU through the first nine games. His 4-to-1, assist-to-turnover ratio is insane, even if that likely will tick down once LSU starts playing SEC teams every night. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

16. F Bryce Hopkins

Transferred from: Providence | To: St. John's

The numbers: 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists

The scoop: St. John's is tinkering with some things, but Bryce Hopkins ain't one of them. Now healthy, Hopkins has been one of the best players in the Big East. He's a bruising battering ram, who is so hard to defend without fouling and the extra splash of playmaking and perimeter shot-making has been helpful. The big-to-big passing between Zuby Ejiofor and Hopkins is something that St. John's may have to lean into even more to find some answers. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

17. F Keyshawn Hall

Transferred from: UCF | To: Auburn

The numbers: 20.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists

The scoop: Hall is going to make a real run at the SEC scoring title with this role. He's the alpha of this Auburn offense, and he may be the best isolation scorer in America. The combination of strong left-hand drives, backdowns, 3-pointers and pull-ups are a headache. He's drawing over seven fouls per 40 minutes and shooting 91% at the charity stripe. That'll play all day, every day. The challenge for Hall is to limit the damage on the turnovers and not be a total liability defensively. But overall, Auburn has gotten everything it wanted and more out of Hall. You can see why he was such a priority for Steven Pearl and company. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

Transferred from: West Virginia | To: Indiana

The numbers: 17.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 41% from 3-point range

The scoop: DeVries is just always in the right place at the right time. He's always a threat to fire from the moment he crosses halfcourt, and no Big Ten player has made more 3-pointers (33) than DeVries. He's a terrifying off-movement, quick-trigger shooter who might be even more dangerous as a screener. He's easily been Indiana's best player, even if there aren't a ton of easy buckets in the profile these days. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

19. G Josh Dix

Transferred from: Iowa | To: Creighton

The numbers: 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 35% from 3-point range

The scoop: Dix has been solid with serviceable efficiency metrics at all three levels. But he's more of a deferential offensive player who prefers to find his buckets in the flow of the offense. That's fine, but Creighton's at-large hopes are circling the drain after blowout losses to Nebraska, Gonzaga and Iowa State. The Bluejays need their biggest offseason acquisition to start pushing the pedal to the floor to get this season back on track. Creighton is still looking for an alpha, and Dix, ideally, is the best bet to wear that heavy crown. The verdict: Getting nervous.

20. G Isaac McKneely

Transferred from: Virginia | To: Louisville

The numbers: 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 43% from 3-point range

The scoop: McKneely is on the floor to do one thing: shoot that pill. He's been up to the challenge. He's up to 43% from downtown on 7.7 attempts from beyond the arc. 70 of his 81 shots are 3-pointers, which makes for a funny-looking shot chart. For this jam-packed Louisville squad, McKneely has to be a role player, not a star like he was at Virginia. He's doing his job. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

Transferred from: Auburn | To: USC

The numbers: 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists

The scoop: Even with a much bigger offensive role, Baker-Mazara has kept his efficiency afloat. That's really impressive. He still makes audacious passes and can be a wild card, but it's been a worthy gamble for Eric Musselman and the USC staff. Baker-Mazara is up to 37% from downtown, 53% on 2-pointers and 89% at the charity stripe to go along with his typical yeoman's work on the glass and defensively. He's a really effective hooper, regardless of role. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

22. G Joson Sanon

Transferred from: Arizona State | To: St. John's

The numbers: 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 0.6 assists

The scoop: You can see the flashes with Sanon. He's a talented offensive shot-maker who is draining 44% of his catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, but he has to round out the rough edges of his game. The defense has not been up to par. He's struggled to finish at the rim. He has five assists and 11 turnovers. It's been hard for Pitino to play Sanon and Jackson together (-6.9 net rating in 46 minutes, per CBB Analytics) because their games clash at times. That has to flip if St. John's wants to reach the peak of its powers. The verdict: Not ideal but there's still time.

23. F LeJuan Watts

Transferred from: Washington State | To: Texas Tech

The numbers: 12.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists

The scoop: Watts isn't starting anymore, but he's still playing starter's minutes as Texas Tech works some kinks out with this new-look rotation. Watts is pretty clearly Texas Tech's third fiddle, who has shown extra edge on the glass. He has multiple offensive rebounds in five of eight games, to go along with his barrage of backdowns, post-ups and mismatch-hunting drives. Texas Tech doesn't have much to worry about with Watts. He's an excellent No. 3 behind JT Toppin and Christian Anderson. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

24. G Wesley Yates

Transferred from: USC | To: Washington

The numbers: 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists

The scoop: There are a lot of mouths to feed in this UW attack, so Yates has had some up-and-down performances as he figures out his job description next to a big man like Hannes Steinbach and another ball-dominant guard like Desmond Claude. Yates attacking long closeouts is a scary proposition for opposing defenses, and the chiseled guard is always in attack mode. Washington knows what it's getting from Yates more often than not. That's comforting. The verdict: No problems here.

25. G Rodney Rice

Transferred from: Maryland | To: USC

The numbers: 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists

The scoop: A shoulder injury is the only thing that could slow down Rice, who had started out red hot for USC. Through six games, Rice was shooting 39% from downtown and 60% at the rim to go along with his usual excellent pull-up game. Oh, and he had a 3-to-1, assist-to-turnover ratio. If he can get healthy, Rice is due for a monster year in Eric Musselman's "find a mismatch, punish said mismatch" offense. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

26. F/C Morez Johnson

Transferred from: Illinois | To: Michigan

The numbers: 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists

The scoop: Johnson gets the third-most attention in the Michigan frontcourt behind Lendeborg and Aday Mara's freakshow performances, but he has done his job for the Wolverines. Johnson has a ridiculous motor, and he's impossible to keep off the glass. His top KenPom player comps are Montrezl Harrell and Oscar Tshiebwe, which checks out flawlessly. He's a know-your-role All-Star. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

27. C Henri Veesaar

Transferred from: Arizona | To: UNC

The numbers: 16.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists

The scoop: Veesaar was paid like he was one of the elite big men in the portal, and he has been worth every single penny from the new UNC braintrust. He is a perfect fit next to fantastic freshman, Caleb Wilson, because of his ability to pass, shoot, cut and punish switches. Veesaar's defensive rebounding was questioned at times, but he's risen to the occasion on that front, helping UNC punk Georgetown and Kentucky on the glass last week. He's frankly been outstanding. UNC has a whopping +34 net rating when Veesaar is on the floor. It plunges to -6.4 when he sits. Veesaar has been one of the most valuable players in America.

If we re-ranked the top portal prospects right now, Veesaar would be a lot higher than No. 27. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

28. F KeShawn Murphy

Transferred from: Mississippi State | To: Auburn

The numbers: 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists

The scoop: Numerous injuries have slowed the Murphy Breakout Train, but it is looming sooner rather than later. Murphy is one of the most productive, per-minute players for Auburn, especially now that his 3-ball has become a strength. The 6-10 big man has so much skill. The behind-the-back passes, defensive versatility and feathery touch in the in-between game form a tantalizing combination. Auburn can't be the best version of itself without Murphy becoming the third-best player on this team. Stay healthy and let's hoop. The verdict: Everybody's happy.

29. G Xaivian Lee

Transferred from: Princeton | To: Florida

The numbers: 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists

The scoop: Lee's entire profile screams positive regression. 21% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, 20% on pull-up treys and 38% at the rim are all career-low marks. Lee just has to be better. I would expect some of the rim numbers to go up as he gets more comfortable navigating tight spaces around Florida's cavalry of bigs, who are excellent at clearing open paths to the basket. But it's fair to wonder how shifting to more of an off-ball role has impacted some of his comfort as a shot-maker. The verdict: It's getting late, early.

30. G Xzayvier Brown

Transferred from: St. Joseph's | To: Oklahoma

The numbers: 13.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists

The scoop: It was a no-brainer move for Oklahoma to hire St. Joseph's assistant Justin Scott and reel in Scott's stepson, Brown, to anchor this backcourt. Brown has been productive playing on or off the ball, and he's a total blur in the open floor. Hindsight is 20/20, but it's fair to wonder if pairing Brown with an undersized combo guard like Nijel Pack was the right move because of the defensive issues that have plagued OU in the early going. But Brown is the real deal. The verdict: Everybody's happy.