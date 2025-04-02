Every transfer portal cycle takes on a life of its own, but the 2025 edition is shaping up to be one of the most talent-rich we've ever seen. There are flat-out dudes at the top—program-changing players stepping into a landscape where high-level teams are spending more than ever to land proven stars. Multiple transfers have already inked NIL deals north of $2 million, sources told CBS Sports, as the arms race in college basketball reaches new heights.

As of Wednesday morning, 1,729 players had entered the portal. That number will grow, and these rankings will change often. The 247Sports transfer scouting team has poured over the film and leaned heavily on Synergy Sports data to evaluate every notable name with a blend of tape, production, age, and—most importantly—fit. Sometimes, the system makes the player. Sometimes, it exposes them.

There were internal debates, and there will be more when the season tips off (and the group chats fire up) next winter. But as of Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. ET, here are the top 50 players in the portal. Michigan's Tre Donaldson, UCLA's Aday Mara, Arkansas' Zvonimir Ivisic, and Pitt's Jaland Lowe were not yet officially in and will be addressed in future updates.

1. F Yaxel Lendeborg

Transferring from: UAB

The scout: The top dawg in the portal, Lendeborg is a 6-9 forward who can pass, dribble, shoot and defend. He's a matchup nightmare with power and finesse, fresh off a historic 30-20-8-0-4-5 stat line in the AAC tourney. Lendeborg is considering entering the 2025 NBA Draft, where he profiles as a fringe first-round pick. If he stays in college, he's a First Team talent in any league. Kentucky, Michigan, Auburn and Alabama are in the mix here.

2. PG Bennett Stirtz

Transferring from: Drake | To: Iowa

The scout: Stirtz, the engine behind Drake's NCAA run, is a pick-and-roll wizard and elite off-the-dribble shot-maker. He shot over 70% at the rim and will follow Ben McCollum to Iowa, where he's poised to shine in the Big Ten.

3. G/F RJ Luis

Transferring from: St. John's

The scout: Luis is a 6-7 wing who bullies defenders and was one of the best in transition last season. The Big East Player of the Year has NBA upside and could be one of college basketball's top two-way wings if he sharpens his shot and decision-making.

4. PG Donovan Dent

Transferring from: New Mexico | To: UCLA

The scout: Dent has a preternatural feel in pick-and-rolls and constantly lives in the paint. He's not a high-volume shooter from deep, but he's efficient, relentless and lives at the line. He heads to UCLA with a runway to thrive in Mick Cronin's system.

5. G Adrian Wooley

Transferring from: Kennesaw State | To: Louisville

The scout: Wooley was one of the nation's best freshmen, averaging 18.8 PPG with elite efficiency. He fits perfectly in Pat Kelsey's Rim & 3 offense and offers off-the-dribble shooting, positional size and instant-impact potential.

6. PG Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Transferring from: Maryland

The scout: Gillespie silenced size concerns with a breakout year at Maryland, ranking among the best guards in the country. He hit 80+ threes, had a 27+ assist rate, played ferocious defense and seamlessly toggled between initiator and scorer.

7. G Silas Demary Jr.

Transferring from: Georgia

The scout: Demary surged late in the season and became one of the SEC's toughest covers. At 6-5, he hit 37% from three, lived at the line, and contributed to a top-30 defense. He's a ready-made two-way guard with real growth ahead.

8. PG Dedan Thomas Jr.

Transferring from: UNLV | To: LSU

The scout: Thomas is a creative, high-IQ floor general who posted a 28% assist rate and a 2.45-to-1 A:TO ratio. He's deadly inside the arc and on catch-and-shoot threes. LSU got its long-sought playmaking point guard.

9. F Bryce Hopkins

Transferring from: Providence | To: St. John's

The scout: Hopkins has played just four games in nearly two years due to injury, but he's now healthy and dangerous. A 6-7, 220-pound physical force, he'll replace RJ Luis at St. John's and pair with Zuby Ejiofor to punish the boards.

10. F Keyshawn Hall

Transferring from: UCF

The scout: The Big 12's leading scorer, Hall is a 6-7 bucket who gets to the line, hits 3s, and bullies defenders downhill. He's a mismatch nightmare, but questions remain about his defense and fit in a smaller offensive role.

11. G/F Tucker DeVries

Transferring from: West Virginia | To: Indiana

The scout: A two-time Missouri Valley POY, DeVries is one of the best shooters in the country with serious deep range and improved playmaking. Now healthy, he could contend for All-Big Ten honors playing for his dad at Indiana.

12. G Ryan Conwell

Transferring from: Xavier | To: Louisville

The scout: Conwell is a flamethrower from deep who thrives off movement and in transition. He avoids tough 2s, brings growing ball-handling skills, and could lead a high-major league in made 3s next season.

13. G Josh Dix

Transferring from: Iowa

The scout: Dix is a true three-level scorer who shot 42% from three, 47% on pull-ups and 68% at the rim. Comfortable on or off the ball, he fits any scheme and could push for pro consideration with continued physical growth.

14. G Isaac McKneely

Transferring from: Virginia

The scout: One of the best off-screen shooters in the game, McKneely drilled 40 threes that way last season. He's a 3-and-D guard with strong team defense instincts and a plug-and-play game built to win.

15. G Joson Sanon

Transferring from: Arizona State | To: St. John's

The scout: A silky jump-shooter, Sanon hit 37% from three and 48% on pull-ups as a freshman. He'll need to commit more on defense, but under Rick Pitino, he has the tools to develop into a pro.

16. C Flory Bidunga

Transferring from: Kansas

The scout: Bidunga is a physical freak and one of the best per-minute rebounders in the sport. He plays hard, protects the rim, and finishes everything. With more minutes, he could explode.

17. G Rodney Rice

Transferring from: Maryland

The scout: Rice emerged as a three-level scorer in his first healthy season, hitting 80 threes at 37%. He's a streaky but dangerous scorer with the skillset to average 15 PPG in the right system.

18. F/C Morez Johnson

Transferring from: Illinois | To: Michigan

The scout: Johnson is a rebounding machine with a motor that doesn't quit. He's a physical force with good hands and the defensive versatility to anchor a frontcourt from day one.

19. C Henri Veesaar

Transferring from: Arizona

The scout: After adding 35 pounds, Veesaar broke out with his rim protection, quick decision-making and floor spacing. Not a post scorer yet, but he impacts both ends and is trending toward stardom.

20. C Owen Freeman

Transferring from: Iowa | To: Creighton

The scout: Freeman shot over 70% at the rim and has a polished post game with flashes of range. He'll replace Ryan Kalkbrenner at Creighton and could thrive in McDermott's high-powered offense.

21. F Michael Rataj

Transferring from: Oregon State | To: Baylor

The scout: Rataj is a 6-9 forward with real skill—he can shoot, pass, and drive. He dropped 29 on Gonzaga in a breakout game and should be a major boost to Baylor's frontcourt rotation.

22. C Oscar Cluff

Transferring from: South Dakota State | To: Purdue

The scout: Cluff is a low-post scorer and glass-cleaner who dominated the Summit League after a stop at Wazzu. Purdue, the nation's post-up king, is a great fit—though Cluff's rim protection is a question mark.

23. PG Nijel Pack

Transferring from: Miami

The scout: A sixth-year sharpshooter, Pack has 313 career threes at a 40% clip. He's evolved as a PG but is best deployed as a sniper à la LJ Cryer. Not a defender, but he's efficient, experienced and deadly from deep.

24. G Obi Agbim

Transferring from: Wyoming | To: Baylor

The scout: Agbim is a confident, multi-level scorer who shot 49% on catch-and-shoot threes. He carried Wyoming and brings bounce, swagger and shot-making to a high-major role at Baylor.

25. F Kam Williams

Transferring from: Tulane | To: Kentucky

The scout: Williams is a low-usage, high-efficiency wing who shot 40% from deep with elite defensive metrics. If his 3s fall, he pops. If not, he fades—but the floor-spacing and size are NBA tools.

26. F Dailyn Swain

Transferring from: Xavier | To: Texas

The scout: Swain is a non-shooter but high-upside slasher and versatile defender who racks up deflections. He's best in transition and should thrive in a system with shooters around him.

27. F Nick Davidson

Transferring from: Nevada

The scout: Davidson is a do-it-all big who shot 37% from deep and had an 18.4 assist rate in Mountain West play. He rebounds, protects the rim, and fits as a small-ball 5 with major upside.

28. F Malik Reneau

Transferring from: Indiana

The scout: Reneau is a strong finisher and mismatch killer who needs a frontcourt partner with spacing and rim protection. He passes well out of doubles and makes his free throws—old-school post touch, new-age fit required.

29. F Alvaro Folgueiras

Transferring from: Robert Morris

The scout: Folgueiras is a 6-9 forward with feel, shooting (42% from 3), and passing (21.9 assist rate). He'll need to adjust to the 4 at a higher level, but he's a skilled, tough Spaniard who makes things happen.

30. PG Nait George

Transferring from: Georgia Tech

The scout: George averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 assists while finishing second in the ACC in assist rate. He has deep pick-and-roll chops and could thrive in a more efficient, better-spaced offense.

31. G KJ Lewis

Transferring from: Arizona

The scout: Lewis plays with unmatched force and effort. He thrives in transition, gets to the line, and has the frame to be a plus defender. His decision-making can be wild at times, but if he finds spacing, he could break out like Micah Peavy did.

32. G Jaron Pierre

Transferring from: Jacksonville State

The scout: Pierre averaged 21.6 PPG and was C-USA POY. At 6-5, he's a confident, physical scorer who can shoot off the bounce or rise up and finish. He torched Georgia Tech and Missouri—he's ready for the high-major leap.

33. G/F Kennard Davis Jr.

Transferring from: Southern Illinois

The scout: Davis broke out in the MVC with 16+ PPG, 61 threes, and a 62% rim rate. At 6-6, he can create or play off-ball, and his two-way potential as a jumbo initiator makes him one to watch.

34. G Jalil Bethea

Transferring from: Miami

The scout: The former five-star struggled as a freshman, but his shooting reputation, size and upside are still intact. Bethea has the tools—it's just a matter of when things start to click.

35. F Reed Bailey

Transferring from: Davidson

The scout: Bailey was the A-10's second-leading scorer, excelling as a slasher and finisher with soft touch. He'll need to improve as a shooter and isn't much of a rim protector, but his feel and craft are real.

36. G Pop Isaacs

Transferring from: Creighton

The scout: Isaacs missed most of the season with a hip injury but has top-two scorer talent when healthy. He's a quick-trigger bucket-getter who fits best alongside a true lead guard.

37. F Tae Davis

Transferring from: Notre Dame

The scout: Davis is a 6-9 matchup problem in isolation with an improved feel for defenses. He gets to the line often, and if his jumper develops, he has all-conference potential.

38. G/F Amarri Monroe

Transferring from: Quinnipiac

The scout: A big-bodied wing at 6-7, 220, Monroe is a defensive asset who could thrive in a lower-usage role. High-majors love his physicality and potential to scale up efficiently.

39. G Lamar Wilkerson

Transferring from: Sam Houston State

The scout: Wilkerson is a 43% three-point sniper with size and versatility. He can shoot off movement, run pick-and-roll, and attack closeouts—offense won't be the issue, but defense remains a question.

40. PG Elliot Cadeau

Transferring from: North Carolina | To: Michigan

The scout: Cadeau has an elite first step and live-dribble creativity, but decision-making and defensive focus are inconsistent. If Dusty May can unlock him, there's a game-changing PG in there—fit and spacing will be everything.

41. PG Malachi Smith

Transferring from: Dayton

The scout: Smith is a pick-and-roll technician with great passing touch and catch-and-shoot accuracy (47%). However, his struggles at the rim (42%) limit his finishing upside. Still, he's a smart, tough lead guard.

42. G Barrington Hargress

Transferring from: UC Riverside

The scout: Hargress is a shifty, undersized guard who posted 20 PPG with a near-30% assist rate. He scores off pull-ups, pressures the rim, and makes smart reads. Undersized—but a certified bucket and playmaker.

43. G Abdi Bashir

Transferring from: Monmouth

The scout: Bashir hit 127 threes and once dropped 10 in a game vs. Rutgers. At 6-7, he's a volume shooter with legit range, but he's rail-thin and a liability at the rim and on defense if the shot isn't falling.

44. G Nick Boyd

Transferring from: San Diego State

The scout: Boyd has been a winning role player everywhere he's been. A 36% career shooter who pressures the rim and guards well, he's comfortable both on and off the ball and brings versatility to any backcourt.

45. F Kanon Catchings

Transferring from: BYU

The scout: At 6-9 with a smooth jumper (35% from deep), Catchings has real upside as a floor-spacing wing. His role fluctuated at BYU, but the shooting and frame are enticing if the rest of his game catches up.

46. G Quimari Peterson

Transferring from: East Tennessee State

The scout: Peterson was the SoCon POY and a model of consistency—20+ minutes in 29 games, double figures in all of them. He shot 47% on catch-and-shoot 3s and has the shake to create against anyone.

47. G/F Treysen Eaglestaff

Transferring from: North Dakota | To: South Carolina

The scout: Eaglestaff is a 6-6 wing who had to take impossibly tough shots—and still dropped 40 on Alabama. He'll benefit greatly from easier looks and could thrive as a microwave scorer in Columbia.

48. F Jacob Cofie

Transferring from: Virginia

The scout: Cofie brings legit size (6-10, 230) and defensive potential. He's physical, mobile, and projects as a plug-and-play big who could anchor a high-major frontcourt down the line.

49. G/F Tyrone Riley

Transferring from: San Francisco

The scout: Riley flashed as a tough, 6-7 3-and-D wing. He embraced defense, rebounded hard, and shot it well enough to intrigue scouts. A high-floor glue guy with potential for more.

50. SG Rylan Griffen

Transferring from: Kansas

The scout: Griffen never quite clicked at Kansas but remains a potent shooter with size (6-6) and flashes of on-ball defense. If he lands in a spaced-out offense, a 40% 3-point season is very possible.