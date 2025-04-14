New Xavier coach Richard Pitino had one heckuva Saturday. Pitino reeled in three (!) portal commits in 12 hours at three critical positions of need. Montana guard Malik Moore, Evansville wing Gabriel Pozzato and Florida Atlantic forward Tre Carroll all hopped on board, and each of them project to be Day 1 starters.

Moore may shape up to be the jewel of Pitino's first Xavier club. The 6-foot-5 guard owns a silky-smooth jumper and a polished handle. Moore drained over 40% of his 3-pointers, and his pull-up jumper is buttery. Moore is ranked inside the top 80 in a loaded 2025 portal class for a reason.

One top-100 addition in a day wasn't good enough for Pitino. Pozzato gives Xavier another top-100 transfer to add to this haul. The Italian freshman had some loud showings throughout his first season in the Missouri Valley. Pozzato threw down 27 thundering dunks in just 23 games, including some nasty posters over would-be shot-blockers. The 6-7 wing is an explosive athlete who owns real guard skills. Evansville leaned on him early and often in pick-and-rolls, and Xavier should be able to tap that button as well. Pozzato has high-major athletic tools that will pop immediately. Pozzato becomes the second All-Missouri Valley Freshman Team member to commit to Xavier, joining Valpo guard All Wright, the reigning Missouri Valley Freshman of the Year, who signed with Xavier on Sunday.

Wright, Pozzato and Moore will handle a bulk of the backcourt minutes, but finding a do-it-all 4-man has not been easy for teams in the portal. Xavier won't have that problem. Carroll is a massive addition at a huge position of need. He doesn't rank inside the top-100 nationally, but the four-star transfer will be productive from the jump for Pitino and Co. Carroll averaged 12.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in a breakout junior year for Florida Atlantic this past season. Carroll was productive almost every single night. He shot 38% from downtown on 66 attempts while notching a 15.0 assist rate. Xavier should have no issues dialing up top-of-the-key drives for Carroll who can spin right or left and finish with ease. Carroll should also be one of Xavier's better defenders right away.

Winning in the Big East right away will not be easy, but this top-20 portal haul is giving Xavier an opportunity to sniff the NCAA Tournament in 2026 if things coalesce.

1. F Yaxel Lendeborg

Transferring from: UAB | To: Michigan

The scout: A 6-9, 240-pound do-it-all forward who can play the 4 or smallball 5. His 30-20-8-0-4-5 AAC Tournament line was one of the best stat lines in college hoops all season. If he returns to school, he's a First Team, All-League talent with NBA potential.

2. PG Bennett Stirtz

Transferring from: Drake | To: Iowa

The scout: Pick-and-roll maestro and elite shot-maker who shot over 70% at the rim. Led Drake's NCAA run and follows coach Ben McCollum to Iowa. One of the Big Ten's best lead guards in the making.

3. G/F RJ Luis

Transferring from: St. John's

The scout: Physical, 6-7 wing who dominates in transition and slashes with force. Big East Player of the Year with NBA traits. If the shot and decision-making level up, he'll be a two-way star.

4. PG Donovan Dent

Transferring from: New Mexico | To: UCLA

The scout: Elite pick-and-roll operator with uncanny touch and feel. Lives in the paint and creates high-percentage looks. Surrounded by shooters at UCLA, he could thrive as Mick Cronin's lead guard.

5. F Darrion Williams

Transferring from: Texas Tech

The scout: Swiss army forward who can handle, post, shoot (38% from 3-point range), and pass. Tough, physical mismatch hunter who's been a key cog on three straight NCAA teams. All-League upside.

6. G/F Jamir Watkins

Transferring from: Florida State

The scout: Physical 6-7 wing who averaged 18+ points and brings positional versatility. Hit a career-high 53 3-pointers and drew tons of fouls off the bounce. He's a mature, two-way difference-maker.

7. SG Ian Jackson

Transferring from: North Carolina

The scout: One of the most explosive freshmen in transition, shooting 39% from 3-point range. Can score in bunches and has an elite first step. Needs to refine decision-making but has star upside.

8. PG Rob Wright

Transferring from: Baylor | To: BYU

The scout: National champ at Montverde with Cooper Flagg and Big 12 All-Freshman pick. Savvy, shifty floor general with a strong handle and paint pressure. All-American potential if he stays in school for multiple seasons.

9. G Adrian Wooley

Transferring from: Kennesaw State | To: Louisville

The scout: One of the best freshmen in the country, shooting 41% from 3-point range and 60% at the rim. Fits perfectly in Pat Kelsey's Rim & 3 offense. Impact player now, with NBA-level upside down the line.

10. F Jayden Quaintance

Transferring from: Arizona State | To: Kentucky

The scout: Defensive phenom with elite metrics (9.0+ block rate, 2.0+ steal rate) and growing offensive skill. Future lottery pick recovering from a torn ACL. Would be No. 1 on this list if fully healthy.

11. PG Ja'Kobi Gillespie

Transferring from: Maryland | To: Tennessee

The scout: Gillespie broke out as one of the nation's top point guards, hitting 80+ 3-pointers with a 27% assist rate. He blends playmaking and scoring with elite off-the-dribble shooting and physical perimeter defense. Undersized but fearless, he impacts winning every night.

12. G Silas Demary Jr.

Transferring from: Georgia | To: UConn

The scout: A strong 6-5 combo guard who surged late in SEC play. He hit 37% from 3-point range, lived at the free-throw line, and defended at a high level. Demary's size, shot improvement, and two-way tools make him an ideal backcourt piece.

13. PG Dedan Thomas Jr.

Transferring from: UNLV | To: LSU

The scout: One of the best pure passers in the country with elite feel and a 2.45 assist-to-turnover ratio. Creates advantages with vision, floaters, and a slick pull-up game. Undersized defensively, but LSU got the game-changing PG it needed.

14. F Bryce Hopkins

Transferring from: Providence | To: St. John's

The scout: A bruising, skilled 6-7 forward who can dominate mismatches when healthy. He's missed nearly two full seasons but has All-Big East potential if he regains form under Rick Pitino.

15. F Keyshawn Hall

Transferring from: UCF | To: Auburn

The scout: The Big 12's leading scorer, Hall is a 6-7 bucket-getter who draws fouls, spaces the floor, and thrives in multiple roles. Defense is a question, but he's a creative, physical scorer who can explode for 25 on any night.

16. G/F Tucker DeVries

Transferring from: West Virginia | To: Indiana

The scout: Former Missouri Valley Player of the Year with deep shooting range and underrated playmaking. One of the country's most dangerous shooters, now reuniting with his dad at Indiana with All-Big Ten potential.

17. G Ryan Conwell

Transferring from: Xavier | To: Louisville

The scout: Conwell is a lethal catch-and-shoot and movement shooter with high efficiency and zero fear. Nearly all of his 52 makes last season were either at the rim or beyond the arc. He's also adding some secondary playmaking to his game.

18. G Josh Dix

Transferring from: Iowa | To: Creighton

The scout: A true three-level scorer who shot 42% from deep, 47% on pull-ups, and 68% at the rim. Comfortable off the ball or running offense in a pinch. Smart, efficient, and plug-and-play across systems.

19. G Isaac McKneely

Transferring from: Virginia | To: Louisville

The scout: Elite off-screen shooter with 40 made 3-pointers off movement last season. A smart, physical team defender who won't wow with steals but consistently stays in front. Valuable 3-and-D option with winning habits.

20. G Joson Sanon

Transferring from: Arizona State | To: St. John's

The scout: One of the best freshman shooters in the country, hitting 37% from 3-point range and 48% on pull-ups. Needs to dial in defensively, but he has NBA scoring traits and will get every chance to shine for Rick Pitino.

21. G Wesley Yates

Transferring from: USC | To: Washington

The scout: A three-level scorer with power and bounce, Yates emerged as one of USC's best players under Eric Musselman. He hit 44% from deep on 123 attempts and punishes defenders when attacking off two feet. Tough to stop in the paint, either as a finisher or creator.

22. G Rodney Rice

Transferring from: Maryland

The scout: Bucket-getting guard who hit 80 3-pointers at 37% and thrives in the midrange. A smooth, versatile scorer who can create off the bounce and handle secondary playmaking duties. With a little more usage, he's a 15 PPG guy.

23. F/C Morez Johnson

Transferring from: Illinois | To: Michigan

The scout: Elite rebounder with relentless energy and excellent hands. The 6-9, 255-pound forward is a double-double machine in the making with switchable defensive tools and a motor that doesn't stop.

24. C Henri Veesaar

Transferring from: Arizona | To: UNC

The scout: A 7-footer with a modern skill set, Veesaar added 35 pounds and flashed as a rim protector and floor spacer. Not a post-up guy yet, but his passing and stretch ability make him a potential breakout star.

25. F LeJuan Watts

Transferring from: Washington State | To: Texas Tech

The scout: Triple-double threat with elite passing vision and feel. Watts is a 6-6, 233-pound forward who creates from the mid-post, cuts well, and shoots 42% from 3-point range. With two years left, he's a high-major steal.

26. G Xaivian Lee

Transferring from: Princeton

The scout: One of the top off-the-dribble shot-makers in the portal with multiple triple-doubles to his name. Lee has a slick handle, elite pace in P&R, and next-level floaters. A one-year rental for a contender.

27. C Pharrel Payne

Transferring from: Texas A&M | To: Maryland

The scout: An efficient, athletic big who led the Big Ten in FG% as a freshman. He blocks shots, runs the floor, and finishes strong. With expanded opportunity, he's a breakout candidate for the Terps.

28. F Michael Rataj

Transferring from: Oregon State | To: Baylor

The scout: A 6-9 forward who can shoot, pass, and drive. Rataj torched Gonzaga for 29 in one of his breakout games and gives Baylor a skilled, versatile frontcourt weapon to replace Norchad Omier.

29. G Jaland Lowe

Transferring from: Pittsburgh | To: Kentucky

The scout: One of the most prolific ball-screen scorers in the country with a deep bag and real playmaking chops. Needs more consistency from 3-point range, but with spacing and less usage, he could explode in Mark Pope's offense.

30. C Owen Freeman

Transferring from: Iowa | To: Creighton

The scout: Polished post scorer who shot over 70% at the rim and has the frame to carve out space. He's stepping in for Ryan Kalkbrenner at Creighton and could average 20 PPG in Greg McDermott's offense if the perimeter game keeps progressing.

31. C Oscar Cluff

Transferring from: South Dakota State | To: Purdue

The scout: Cluff dominated the Summit League after a stint at Washington State. The 6-11 center is a skilled low-post scorer and strong rebounder. He joins a Purdue system that thrives on post-ups, but questions remain about his rim protection.

32. PG Nijel Pack

Transferring from: Miami | To: Oklahoma

The scout: Sixth-year sharpshooter who has made 313 3-pointers at a 40% clip. He's a steady veteran with good decision-making and a defined identity as a spot-up sniper. Think LJ Cryer-type role: shoot it, don't overthink it.

33. G Obi Agbim

Transferring from: Wyoming | To: Baylor

The scout: Confident scorer who plays like the best player on the floor. Agbim hit 49% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers and is even better off the bounce. The 6-3 guard can get downhill or above the rim — a fearless shot-creator with real juice.

34. F KeShawn Murphy

Transferring from: Mississippi State

The scout: A rising 6-10 forward with ball skills and versatility. Murphy operates best in short-roll situations, showing soft touch and sharp passing. He's more finesse than brute force, but his offensive upside is real.

35. C Zvonimir Ivisic

Transferring from: Arkansas | To: Illinois

The scout: One of four 7-footers to hit 40+ 3-pointers last season, Ivisic is a 7-2 stretch five with pick-and-pop range and solid post moves. The talent is obvious, but decision-making and physicality must improve to unlock his NBA potential.

36. F Kam Williams

Transferring from: Tulane | To: Kentucky

The scout: Analytics favorite with deep range (40% from 3-point range on 141 attempts) and strong defensive metrics. He's a low-usage, high-impact wing whose floor spacing and size could shine in Mark Pope's system if he keeps hitting shots.

37. F Dailyn Swain

Transferring from: Xavier | To: Texas

The scout: A long, rangy wing who defends, slashes, and creates off the bounce. Swain isn't a shooter but thrives in transition and as a secondary ball-mover. He's a moldable piece who fits best alongside a stretch big.

38. G Pop Isaacs

Transferring from: Creighton

The scout: Scoring guard with a flamethrower mentality. Isaacs is recovering from hip surgery but, when healthy, can be a go-to option. Ideally paired with another playmaker so he can hunt buckets without running the show.

39. G Lamar Wilkerson

Transferring from: Sam Houston State

The scout: Elite shooter with size who hit 43% on 226 3-pointers. Wilkerson thrives in off-ball actions but can create off the dribble, too. Defensive questions exist, but his shooting will earn him major minutes at a high level.

40. C Aday Mara

Transferring from: UCLA | Transferring to: Michigan

The scout: The 7-3 center held opponents to 52% at the rim and showed real growth last season. Once knocked for toughness, Mara improved as a rebounder and post scorer. His playmaking and feel are quietly elite for his size.

41. F Nick Davidson

Transferring from: Nevada | To: Clemson

The scout: A versatile 6-10 big who can space the floor (37% on 3s), pass (18.4 assist rate), and rebound. Davidson is best as a small-ball 5 who plays smart, tough basketball. He's a plug-and-play piece with real upside in the right system.

42. F Malik Reneau

Transferring from: Indiana | To: Miami

The scout: Reneau thrives inside but hasn't stretched his range or offered rim protection. He's a mismatch hunter who punishes switches and finishes through contact. Pair him with a floor-spacing big and he becomes a tough cover.

43. F Alvaro Folgueiras

Transferring from: Robert Morris

The scout: A 6-9 Spaniard with shooting touch (42% from 3) and vision (21.9 assist rate). Folgueiras played the 5 at RMU but projects more as a skilled 4 in high-major ball. He's a crafty, tough, high-IQ forward who can be a fit maker.

44. PG Nait George

Transferring from: Georgia Tech | To: Syracuse

The scout: George is a pick-and-roll veteran who averaged 12.3 points and 6.5 assists with 60 made 3s. He could thrive in a more structured offense with less burden. High-level feel and playmaking make him a two-year building block.

45. G KJ Lewis

Transferring from: Arizona | To: Georgetown

The scout: High-motor guard with physicality and force. Lewis isn't always clean with his decision-making, but he lives at the line and shines in transition. Defense, energy and toughness will get him on the floor — and keep him there.

46. G Jaron Pierre

Transferring from: Jacksonville State

The scout: The C-USA Player of the Year averaged 21.6 PPG and can score it from all three levels. Pierre is physical, athletic, and dangerous off the dribble or catch. A high-volume, high-confidence wing who plays with an edge.

47. G/F AJ Storr

Transferring from: Kansas

The scout: Storr is a talented scorer with three-level potential, but the rest of the package remains inconsistent. He's not a natural playmaker or defender, but his physical tools are clear. A classic buy-low candidate with upside.

48. G/F Kennard Davis Jr.

Transferring from: Southern Illinois

The scout: A breakout sophomore who shot over 62% at the rim and drilled 61 3pointers. Davis can handle or play off the ball and looks like a jumbo wing initiator in the making. He has the tools to become a two-way difference-maker.

49. G Jalil Bethea

Transferring from: Miami | To: Alabama

The scout: The former five-star had a quiet freshman year, but the skillset remains intriguing. Bethea is 6-5 with deep shooting range and shot-creation upside. Still raw, but there's a pop coming if he lands in the right spot.

50. PG Elliot Cadeau

Transferring from: North Carolina | To: Michigan

The scout: Cadeau's speed is elite, but decision-making and shooting need work. He plays with flair — sometimes to a fault — and struggled to command defenses. If Dusty May can reel him in, Cadeau could be a dynamic floor general.

51. PG Tre Donaldson

Transferring from: Michigan | To: Miami

The scout: Donaldson plays fast and scores in bunches. He shot 38% on catch-and-shoot 3s and can get downhill in transition, but his in-between game and turnover issues have lingered. A rock-solid defender who could thrive as a complementary guard in Miami's uptempo attack.

52. F Mouhamed Dioubate

Transferring from: Alabama | To: Kentucky

The scout: Dioubate is an elite-effort role player and one of the best per-minute rebounders in the SEC. He can guard multiple spots and thrives in transition. Shooting remains a weakness, but he'll bring toughness and defensive versatility to Kentucky.

53. F Reed Bailey

Transferring from: Davidson | To: Indiana

The scout: Bailey scored in creative ways around the rim and was a top scorer in the A-10, but he offers little rim protection and opponents feasted inside when he was on the floor. A crafty, versatile forward who must prove he can defend at a high-major level.

54. F Tae Davis

Transferring from: Notre Dame | To: Oklahoma

The scout: Davis is a skilled 6-9 forward who thrives in isolations and gets to the line often. His offensive ceiling rises if the jumper becomes more consistent. A multi-level scoring threat with room to grow.

55. F Mackenzie Mgbako

Transferring from: Indiana

The scout: Former five-star and Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Mgbako can score inside and out but leans too heavily on the perimeter. When he balances both, he's a versatile mismatch nightmare with high-end production.

56. PG Malachi Smith

Transferring from: Dayton

The scout: Smith's passing is elite, and he shot 47% on catch-and-shoot 3s. But he struggles to finish at the rim. A pick-and-roll wizard who profiles similarly to Texas Tech's Elijah Hawkins.

57. G Barrington Hargress

Transferring from: UC Riverside

The scout: A crafty 6-foot guard with scoring chops and high assist rates. Hargress pressures the rim and shoots it well, but size will be a question mark at the high-major level. Still, he's a pure hooper with the tools to translate.

58. G Abdi Bashir

Transferring from: Monmouth | To: Kansas State

The scout: Bashir is a 6-7 flamethrower with 127 3-pointers and a 10-triple game against Rutgers. But he's light (160 pounds), struggles at the rim, and lacks defensive impact. A specialist with clear upside as a shooter.

59. F Kanon Catchings

Transferring from: BYU | To: Georgia

The scout: Catchings flashed shooting ability (35% from 3-point range) on limited minutes for BYU. At 6-9, his ceiling is intriguing if he can round out the rest of his game. Development will be key to unlocking his potential.

60. F Taylor Bol Bowen

Transferring from: Florida State | To: Alabama

The scout: Bol Bowen is a 6-10 forward who defends, blocks shots and hit 40% from deep. He's a play-finisher with potential if he can learn to attack closeouts. Alabama will try to refine his raw offensive game.

61. G Nick Boyd

Transferring from: San Diego State | To: Wisconsin

The scout: A three-year NCAA Tournament contributor, Boyd can play on or off the ball and thrives in pick-and-rolls. The 6-3 vet pressures the rim, defends well and is a career 36% shooter from 3. A plug-and-play piece with real value.

62. G Quimari Peterson

Transferring from: East Tennessee State | To: Washington

The scout: The SoCon Player of the Year scored in double figures in all 29 games and shot 47% on catch-and-shoot 3s. A crafty guard with off-the-bounce wiggle and elite consistency.

63. G/F Treysen Eaglestaff

Transferring from: North Dakota | To: South Carolina

The scout: Eaglestaff carried a heavy shot-making load and still delivered big nights, including 40 against Alabama. The 6-6 wing has deep range and shot-creation ability, now stepping into a better ecosystem.

64. F Jacob Cofie

Transferring from: Virginia | To: USC

The scout: Cofie is a 6-10 forward with the tools to be a defensive anchor. He's physically ready, skilled and plays hard — a high-upside frontcourt piece who fits any system.

65. G Jason Edwards

Transferring from: Vanderbilt | To: Providence

The scout: Edwards is a microwave scorer with range, floaters and foul-drawing savvy. Defense isn't his strength, but he fills it up and brings instant juice to a Providence offense that needs it.

66. SG Rylan Griffen

Transferring from: Kansas

The scout: Griffen still has appeal as a floor-spacer who can defend and make secondary reads. He hit 40% from 3 at Alabama and could bounce back in a pace-and-space system that suits his game.

67. G/F Tre White

Transferring from: Illinois | To: Kansas

The scout: White keeps it simple and makes plays. He's a strong cutter, good athlete and reliable midrange scorer. Not a sniper, but defenders must respect his shot. A glue guy with two-way value.

68. F Marquel Sutton

Transferring from: Omaha | To: LSU

The scout: Sutton dominated the Summit League with size and skill, but struggled vs. top competition. At LSU, he may be best as a transition threat and secondary scorer who feeds off Dedan Thomas-created chaos.

69. G Jeremiah Wilkinson

Transferring from: California | To: Georgia

The scout: One of the top freshmen in the ACC, Wilkinson averaged 15+ points and splashed 60 3-pointers. The athletic lefty has clean mechanics, bounce and long-term upside as a movement shooter.

70. F Kaleb Glenn

Transferring from: Florida Atlantic | To: Michigan State

The scout: Glenn shot 40% from 3 and surged late as FAU's most impactful player. A tough rebounder and smart cutter, he projects as a 3-and-D wing for Tom Izzo with Big Ten-ready toughness.

71. G Jayden Dawson

Transferring from: Loyola Chicago | To: Kansas

The scout: One of the best movement shooters in the portal, Dawson thrived running off handoffs and firing quickly from deep. At 6-4, he's a strong-framed floor-spacer who's deadly off the catch or bounce. Bill Self will love scheming him into space.

72. G Malik Moore

Transferring from: Montana | To: Xavier

The scout: A smooth operator with a buttery jumper, Moore hit 40% from 3 on nearly five attempts per game. He's improved his handle and excels in the midrange, but doesn't pressure the rim much.

73. G/F Gabriel Pozzato

Transferring from: Evansville | To: Xavier

The scout: Pozzato is a bouncy 6-7 wing with serious athletic tools. He dunked 27 times in 23 games and flashed pick-and-roll chops. The 3-point shot needs refinement, but his energy, tools and defensive upside should play at the high-major level.

74. F Corey Chest

Transferring from: LSU | To: Ole Miss

The scout: Chest is a high-motor, high-impact freshman who gobbled up rebounds and defended at a high level. His 18-board night vs. Alabama turned heads. He's not a shooter, but his activity and toughness will earn him minutes.

75. G Jalen Jackson

Transferring from: Purdue Fort Wayne | To: Butler

The scout: Jackson is one of the best drivers in the portal with a legit first step and great body control. He's a rugged defender and capable secondary creator who just needs shooters around him to fully unlock his game.

76. G/F Jaden Henley

Transferring from: UNLV | To: Grand Canyon

The scout: Henley has bounced around, but his trajectory is trending up. The 6-7 wing improved as a shooter and took on more playmaking duties late last season. He has positional size and growing versatility that GCU can mold.

77. G/F Isaiah Coleman

Transferring from: Seton Hall | To: Oklahoma State

The scout: Coleman is a 6-5 lead guard with three-level scoring ability and strong free-throw generation. His shot diet at Seton Hall was tough, but the tools are obvious. Steve Lutz will look to unlock his efficiency in a featured role.

78. F Bobby Durkin

Transferring from: Davidson | To: Minnesota

The scout: Durkin is a 6-7 sniper who attempted nearly eight 3-pointers per game and shot 35% doing it. Smart cutter, great feel. He's a perfect fit for Niko Medved's motion-heavy offense.

79. G Myles Rice

Transferring from: Indiana | To: Maryland

The scout: Rice didn't meet expectations at Indiana, but his speed, pace and paint penetration still pop. At his best, he looks like a future star. At his worst, he disappears. Maryland's job is to close that gap.

80. G Jaylin Sellers

Transferring from: UCF | To: Providence

The scout: Sellers went from unranked to All-MAC to one of the Big 12's top free-throw generators. The 6-4 guard is a strong, aggressive scorer who can get hot from deep when taking good looks. Shot selection is a work in progress, but the burst and toughness translate.

81. C Ernest Udeh

Transferring from: TCU | To: Miami

The scout: Udeh doesn't score much, but he's an elite rebounder, rugged screen-setter and finishes at a 65%+ clip. The former McDonald's All-American brings physicality, energy and rim-running presence to Miami's frontcourt.

82. G Myles Colvin

Transferring from: Purdue | To: Wake Forest

The scout: Colvin showed flashes as a 3-and-D guard at Purdue and will have a bigger role at Wake Forest. At 6-5, he has the tools to be one of the ACC's better perimeter defenders with untapped offensive upside.

83. G Jacari White

Transferring from: North Dakota State | To: Virginia

The scout: White brings three years of efficient shooting and Summit League defensive credibility to Ryan Odom's backcourt. A 6-3 combo guard who guards and makes shots, he should play early in Charlottesville.

84. G Kyan Evans

Transferring from: Colorado State | To: North Carolina

The scout: Evans shot over 40% on both catch-and-shoot and off-the-dribble 3s and was slicing up closeouts by March. He's not a true point guard, but his jumper, energy and confidence should give UNC a bench jolt.

85. SF Rashad King

Transferring from: Northeastern | To: LSU

The scout: King's size (6-6), vision and defensive versatility offer strong upside. He shot 35% on catch-and-shoot 3s and can throw wraparound dimes, giving LSU a two-way wing who makes smart plays.

86. G Josh Pascarelli

Transferring from: Marist | To: Colorado State

The scout: Pascarelli drilled 81 3-pointers at a 39% clip and thrives off movement and handoffs. If he increases his free-throw rate and rim pressure, he could star in Colorado State's system.

87. G/F Nick Dorn

Transferring from: Elon

The scout: Dorn is a 6-7 flamethrower who made noise with big shooting nights vs. UNC and Notre Dame. He plays best off-ball in transition-heavy systems. Is he a streaky shooter or a great one? That's the swing factor.

88. F/C Cooper Schweiger

Transferring from: Valparaiso | To: Wake Forest

The scout: Schweiger is a stretch big with rim protection and strong offensive feel. A two-time All-MVC honoree, he'll need to add strength, but his shooting and instincts are high-major-ready.

89. F Amani Hansberry

Transferring from: West Virginia | To: Virginia Tech

The scout: Hansberry blossomed as a physical four-man with mid-range touch and sneaky playmaking chops. He defends, passes from the post and was top 10 in Big 12 defensive rating last year.

90. C Malique Ewin

Transferring from: Florida State | To: Arkansas

The scout: Ewin isn't flashy, but he's skilled. He has soft touch in the post, can beat closeouts off the bounce, and passes well when doubled. He needs rim protection help next to him—but he'll score when called on.

91. F Nana Owusu-Anane

Transferring from: Brown | To: SMU

The scout: Owusu-Anane missed last season with a labrum injury but brings elite hustle and defensive instincts. He racked up a steal or block in 28 of 30 games in 2023–24 and quietly expanded his game as a passing and post-up threat. If the shot holds and rust shakes off, he'll help right away.

92. F Brenen Lorient

Transferring from: North Texas | To: West Virginia

The scout: Lorient is a bouncy, 6-9 forward who gets downhill, finishes through contact and offers real two-way juice. He shot over 65% at the rim, lived at the line and projects as a high-level 4-man defender in the Big 12. If the jumper develops, look out.

93. G/F Tyon Grant-Foster

Transferring from: Grand Canyon

The scout: Grant-Foster's journey—from Kansas to cardiac arrest to WAC Player of the Year—is remarkable. A long, slashing wing with elite effort and defensive metrics, he's not a shooter but can take over games with his energy and athleticism.

94. G Jasai Miles

Transferring from: North Florida

The scout: Miles brings legit size (6-6, 205) and a smooth scoring game. He hit 74 3-pointers and thrives in transition but also flashed some creation upside. Coaches love him—and he's got three-level scorer potential.

95. C Christoph Tilly

Transferring from: Santa Clara | To: Ohio State

The scout: A modern 7-footer, Tilly can shoot, rim protect and play the DHO game with deception. He's skilled with the ball and hit 77% from the stripe. With added strength, he's a weapon in the Big Ten.

96. G Izaiah Pasha

Transferring from: Delaware

The scout: Pasha lives in the paint—65% of his shots came at the rim. He gets downhill, draws fouls and stirs up defenses. If the jumper progresses, the 6-4 guard has all-conference upside at the right spot.

97. G Austin Swartz

Transferring from: Miami | To: Creighton

The scout: Swartz was a top-75 recruit who flashed bucket-getting instincts despite Miami's chaos. He's strong, confident, and dangerous off screens. Shot selection will need tightening, but the tools are real.

98. F Elijah Saunders

Transferring from: Virginia | To: Maryland

The scout: Saunders is a burly forward who spaces the floor and battles inside. He was near 40% from 3 before a cold snap and holds up well on D. He's the kind of glue guy every high-major rotation needs.

99. C Matas Vokietaitis

Transferring from: Florida Atlantic | To: Texas

The scout: Vokietaitis is 7-foot-245 and just now figuring out how to use it. He's a developing post scorer, rim deterrent and ferocious rebounder with upside galore. Still raw, but a force when locked in.

100. G Oziyah Sellers

Transferring from: Stanford

The scout: Sellers had a breakout junior year, shooting 40% from deep and adding downhill juice. He's a steady secondary scorer who complements stars well and should help space the floor in a new system.