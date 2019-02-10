College basketball winners and losers: Kentucky shows mettle down the stretch but the NCAA's No. 4 seeds wilted

Saturday's loaded slate of college hoops delivered on the drama we've all come to expect night in and night out from this wacky sport. We had several unranked teams topple ranked foes, we saw conference races tighten, and best of all, March Madness' outlook brightened. With just a small taste of some Saturday madness in mid-February, your juices should be flowing as tourney time fast approaches.

To break it all down we've divvied out the day's biggest winners and losers, starting with the buzziest news of the day that came off the court.

Winner: Strength of schedule

For the third consecutive season, the NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled its midseason top-16 seeds in a Bracket Preview show that aired Saturday morning on CBS. The big winner? None other than Strength of Schedule!

"Very close margin," committee chair Bernard Muir said of Duke earning the No. 1 overall seed over Tennessee, the latter which is currently ranked No. 1 in the polls. "But strength of schedule won out."

Duke is 20-2 with a two-point neutral court loss to Gonzaga in November, and a four-point overtime home loss to unranked Syracuse last month (for now). Tennessee, meanwhile, is 21-1 with its lone loss coming in overtime to preseason No. 1 Kansas on a neutral court back in November. Most would agree the Vols have the better resume of the two, but strength of schedule for the Blue Devils -- 5 wins over ranked foes, as opposed to UT's 1-1 record against ranked teams -- ultimately gave them the edge.

For now.

Loser: NET rankings

The NCAA's rankings tool, the NET (NCAA's Evaluation Tool ranking), is new this season.

Someone might want to alert the NCAA about this development.

Virginia Tech (ranked 10th in the NET) and Texas Tech (ranked 16th) were nowhere to be found in the NCAA's bracket preview listing out the top 16 seeds as they currently stand. And Virginia, Gonzaga, Houston, Wisconsin and Louisville also have fair gripes, as all were ranked higher in the NET than they were in the top 16 seeds as determined by the selection committee.

Coming into Saturday with a nine-game winning streak, it would have been acceptable -- and hey, maybe even expected -- if UK had fallen short to a Mississippi State team that so badly needed a quality win to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes on par. But Kentucky not only took care of business, winning 71-67, it did so by holding off a motivated Bulldogs team that made a strong push towards the end. UK is a force to be reckoned with, and is shaping up to be the preseason top-5 club we had all projected it to be.

Winner: The skip

Just when you thought the skip was dead -- along with the yo-yo, scrunchies and bucket hats -- Tennessee star Admiral Schofield singlehandedly revived it Saturday by two-hand jamming and skipping all the way back to the bench. The skip is back, folks! (And so is the poncho?!)

Dunking.

Skipping.

Showing love to the poncho guy.



Admiral Schofield, everybody. pic.twitter.com/EBSwwxOup3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 9, 2019

Loser: No. 4 seeds



The curse of the No, 4 seed is real. Very, very real.

Of the four who were named Saturday by the selection committee, three -- yes, three -- took losses hours later. Those four seeds are Louisville, Iowa State and Wisconsin. (Shouts to Nevada, the final four seed, by bucking the trend and beating the tar out of New Mexico.)

Hofstra star Justin Wright-Foreman has made it routine to blast teams for 30+ points; he's eclipsed the mark six times before Saturday. But what he did against William & Mary -- and what he continues to do against William & Mary! -- you just have to feel a little bad.

Wright-Foreman dropped 48 points on them Saturday in a 93-87 win. In his last six showings against the CAA foe, he's averaging a cool 34.2 points per game -- replete with five 30+ point showings dating back to the 2016-17 season. Ouch!