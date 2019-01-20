College basketball winners and losers: Kentucky, Wisconsin looking up while Kansas, Michigan fall

Saturday's college hoops schedule is the busiest of the season. Given the volume -- 150 games in total across the country -- it's no surprise that the day is providing us a steady diet of upsets threatening an imminent shakeup at the top of the polls come Monday.

The hustle and bustle began Saturday with a stunner in Wisconsin in the noon slot as the Badgers toppled second-ranked Michigan, 64-54, to throw a wrench in the tightening Big Ten race. It continued when West Virginia, which hadn't won since Dec. 30, rose to the occasion to produce an equally jaw-dropping result, downing No. 7 Kansas, 65-64.

Elsewhere, No. 17 NC State kept its up and down start in ACC play on track with a bounce-back win over Notre Dame, No. 13 North Carolina improved to 4-1 in the ACC with a win over Miami, and No. 3 Tennessee survived a scare -- and John Petty's 30 point heat check -- to maintain its perfect mark in the SEC.

Let's recap the day with some of the biggest winners and losers from a wild Saturday.

Winner: Wisconsin

There is no more ideal way to snap a two-game losing skid, as Wisconsin did Saturday, than by breaking the longest winning streak in college basketball. That's what Bucky did Saturday by ousting the Wolverines in Wisconsin in decisive double-digit fashion.

After a two-game skid and four losses in five games coming into Saturday, this win could put Wisconsin back on a collision course towards an NCAA Tournament berth. If it does, you can tip your cap towards senior big man Ethan Happ, who feasted offensively on a Michigan defense that rated inside the top 5 coming into the day. Happ had 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Here come the Badgers.



Wisconsin storms the court after knocking off No. 2 Michigan.

Loser: Miami

Seasons can turn on a dime. A close loss as opposed to a win makes a world of difference on paper. And we're seeing just how high the small things can add up for Miami, which dropped to 9-8 overall and 1-4 in ACC play on Saturday in an 85-76 loss to North Carolina.

The Hurricanes' first three losses of the season came by 2, 3 and 4 points, respectively, and things haven't gotten much better after their 5-0 start crumbled to 5-4. They've won only once in 2019 -- at home against Wake Forest -- and have now dropped four of their last five.

And things don't appear to be getting easier.

Miami travels to Syracuse next Thursday, faces Florida State three days later, then gets Virginia Tech and Virginia that same week. It's possible, maybe even likely, we're in the midst of seeing the Hurricanes season dissipate right in front of our eyes.

Winner: Maryland

The pecking order in the Big Ten may need reassessment after Saturday's developments. Maryland, which didn't even play Saturday, appears to be among the biggest winners within the league.

The Terps won 75-61 on the road over Ohio State on Friday night, and were able to enjoy it on Saturday as Wisconsin's win put them in a true tie for second place within the league. It makes Monday's Michigan State vs. Maryland game, which already had tons of intrigue, all the more appealing. A Sparty win puts them in the catbird seat to win the league, but a Maryland win would officially mark the moment we take this team serious as a contender.

Loser: Indiana

Consecutive road losses to Michigan and Maryland were expected. A non-competitive loss three days later to Nebraska at home was a bit of a surprise. But Indiana's woes went quickly to whoas! on Saturday after not only falling to the Purdue Boilermakers, but getting absolutely thumped, 70-55. Indiana is going nowhere fast. The only win in 2019 it has on its resume is a close one over Illinois, a team headed for the basement of the Big Ten this season.

Winner: Tennessee

Alabama really looked like it was about to do the thing! After trailing 44-32 at half, the Tide came all the way back -- and even led in the closing minutes -- before falling victim to the relentless Volunteers. John Petty was fabulous, as he scored 30 points -- 20 of which came in the second half -- but players not named John Petty shot just 14-of-41 from the floor and 4-of-16 from 3. Donta Hall was excellent overall, too, finishing with 16 points. The blowout win-turned-comeback-win gives Tennessee a 12-game winning streak dating back to Nov. 28 -- its longest in program history dating back to 1977.

Winner: Kentucky



In a tough road environment against a talented Auburn team, with a player like Bryce Brown going absolutely en fuego, Kentucky survived an 82-80 thriller to improve to 14-3 on the season and 4-1 in SEC play. The Wildcats still have a ways to go on both ends of the court, but this could be an inflection point with UK's young stars -- Ashton Hagans, Keldon Johnson -- really coming into their own as leaders on defense and offense, respectively.

Loser: Auburn



Auburn has had a good season. Not great, just good. And that's in large part a testament to how it has fared in its biggest games.

With the 82-80 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, the Tigers are 0-4 against their toughest opponents and are working up an oddball NCAA Tournament resume that leaves one in search for more. More wins against quality opponents. More wins against Quad 1 foes. More filler to prove it deserves a low single-digit seed come March. Thus far they have whiffed on their biggest opportunities.

Winner: West Virginia



As far as upsets go, there's not likely one we encounter this weekend that will top what West Virginia did to Kansas on Saturday.

The Mountaineers came into the game with zero conference wins. Zero! And yet, with poise down the stretch to score the final seven points -- including the game-winner -- they knocked off the top team in the league 65-64. Let the moonshine flow!