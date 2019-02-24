College basketball winners and losers: No lead is safe for Louisville and UNC's Nassir Little comes up big vs. FSU

College basketball, you never disappoint.

Even without your best player, Duke freshman Zion Williamson, you delivered on all the drama we rely on you to produce each and every Saturday. From fouls-turned-foul-shots morphing into a game-winner, from Kentucky beating Auburn so bad the Tigers' tails were tucked by halftime, and from buzzer-beaters and tight finishes, we saw a little flavor of everything that makes the sport so unpredictable and yet so pleasurable.

Let's recap it all, shall we?

Loser: Referees in LSU-Tennessee game

With LSU and Tennessee seconds away from a second overtime, officials called a foul on the Vols' 70 feet from the basket with 1.4 seconds remaining that effectively ended the game and gave the Tigers a 82-80 victory. Was it a foul? Yes. But its controversial timing to essentially award LSU free throws -- and the game -- was a culmination of a wackily officiated game throughout.

At various times throughout the game we had lengthy video reviews to determine the time of the game, to determine possession, and to determine whether a player called for a foul was in the restricted area. Per an astute reader, Lawrence Benedetto, the four review stoppages in the final minute of regulation lasted nearly ten minutes -- ten minutes! -- in total.

The ending to the Tennessee/LSU game was bonkers 👀 pic.twitter.com/08zMgDANt1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2019

Winner: John Calipari

Kentucky's coach stayed winning on Saturday. Let's check in on his accomplishments.

Coach UK to a 80-53 victory win vs. Auburn ✅



Move into a 3-way tie for the top spot in SEC ✅



Become the second-winningest coach at Kentucky ✅✅✅

Calipari improved to 298-68 in his 10 seasons at UK with its dominant win over Auburn, surpassing the great Joe B. Hall, who was 297-100 at Kentucky. The only coach ahead of him on the all-time Kentucky wins list is Adolph Rupp, the man who bears the name of the palace Kentucky plays its games in. Coach Cal still has some ground to cover, though, if he want's to catch up to Rupp's 876 wins at UK.

Loser: Bubble teams



The bubble this season is at least twice the size of the one Bubble Boy rolled about in back in the early aughts. But, it seems to be shrinking, and the bubble is close to bursting for some.

Teams like Clemson, Temple, TCU and Oklahoma all got wins Saturday to at least resist being shoved out of the not-so-cozy bubble discussion, but for the most part, it was a bad day for the rest. Auburn failing to solidify its resume against UK was a missed opportunity, Ohio State falling short at Maryland, Furman falling to SoCon leader Wofford were all bad results for the bubble teams entering the day.

Winner: UNC's Nassir Little



In the broad view, No. 8 North Carolina is absolutely a winner. It demolished No. 16 Florida State 77-59, which entered the weekend on an eight-game winning streak, to keep pace in the ACC at 12-2. In the micro-view of this game, however, true frosh Nassir Little was among the biggest winners.

Little has been up and down as a freshman comparative to how many view him -- as a top-5 pick in this year's draft -- but he had one of his better games against the Seminoles by dunking, dashing and dipping his way to 18 points and 8 rebounds. He's still a future top-10 pick in my estimation, but if he plays more like he did Saturday for the rest of the season, he might not slip past the top-5.

Nassir Little has unlimited bounce 😳



(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/kLKBSOTPCr — Bleacher Report CBB (@br_CBB) February 23, 2019

Loser: Louisville's psyche



This feels like a third-rail topic among Louisville fans in the same way as Fight Club -- the first rule about Louisville's psyche is not to talk about Louisville's psyche -- but it's time to address the big, sulking Cardinal in the room. Louisville might just be broken.

The No. 18 Cardinals once again blew another double-digit lead on Saturday, this time squandering a 12-point lead in the second half in a 64-52 loss to No. 3 Virginia. The Cavaliers are a very, very good team, so credit to the 'Hoos, but at this point, no lead feels safe for Louisville, and I can feel the unease of fans watching the game as I'm watching the game. It's really uncomfortable.

This all started earlier this month when the Cardinals held a lead against FSU on the road, but blew it in an 80-75 overtime loss. Three days later, their meltdown against Duke in which they gave up a 23-point lead officially rattled their psyche. Since then, they haven't been the same.

Louisville is still an NCAA Tournament team in my estimation, but at some point you have to pick yourself up off the mat. Its loss to UVA on Saturday is its fourth in five games -- a slump of epic proportions that's going to leave a sour taste in the mouths of Louisville fans in Chris Mack's first year if they don't turn it around fast.

Winner: The North side of the Red River Rivalry



Stakes for the annual Red River Rivalry -- the name of the always-entertaining Oklahoma vs. Texas game -- are annually high in college football. Big 12 titles are often on the line. Sometimes, at least last season, College Football Playoff appearances are, too.

It's safe to say those stakes are chopped down in basketball, where both teams sit in the middle of the league standings. But Saturday's matchup between the teams had an elevated sense of importance because both are flirting with the wrong side of the bubble. In fact, OU frosh Jamal Bieniemy may have single-handedly thrown a dart at Texas' bubble when he blocked the potential game-winner to seal OU's very nice 69-67 victory.