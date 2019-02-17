College basketball winners and losers: Wake Forest takes historic loss to UNC, Indiana in free fall

Wake Forest's beautiful and behemoth-sized 14,665 capacity arena -- Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum -- was opened in the summer of 1989. It has been home to hundreds upon hundreds of men's basketball games for the Demon Deacons over the last three decades. Yet on Saturday, No. 8 North Carolina did what no team has ever done since its doors opened for men's basketball games, handing Wake a 95-57 loss -- the worst in the building's history, and the second worst in program history.

A dark day indeed for Wake, which fell to 9-15 overall on the season, and for the beautiful Coliseum that housed Saturday's disaster. The venue has hosted concerts, wrestling events, men's and women's basketball, bull riding and more since it opened, but Wake put out such a stinker Saturday that season ticket holders might rethink returning this season. That stench is so putrid and enduring, not even Mr. Clean can help.

That's why Wake -- and the captain of its sinking ship -- is among Saturday's biggest losers in the sport, which is where we start our look at everything from a busy day in college basketball.

Loser: Danny Manning's job security

It's one thing to lose to a superior team, but it's quite another to get steamrolled at home by 38 -- even one as good as North Carolina. The calls for Manning's job will not get any more quiet after this debacle. In his fourth season at the helm in Winston Salem, Manning has made just one NCAA Tournament, losing in the First Four to Kansas State in 2017.

Winner: Louisville's unease

When you're down 7 points with 17 seconds remaining, you're supposed to lose -- and Clemson did indeed fall to Louisville. But boy oh boy did the Tigers ever make Louisville earn every bit of its 56-55 win. In the waning 17 seconds of the game, Clemson forced two turnovers, hit two 3s and gathered the ball off a failed Louisville inbounds attempt for a would-be game-winner. They fell just short.

The 2019 Louisville Cardinals are entertaining.🏀😳🤷‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/xy3sClmNfq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@rex_rexchapman) February 16, 2019

Only days removed from a collapse of epic proportions against Duke, another Louisville meltdown was just seconds away from happening again. The vibe was tense. Fans at the Yum! Center at one point even applauded UL when it broke a full court press -- something it couldn't do against Duke (and a big reason why it lost). Getting a win should help alleviate the tension everyone in Louisville and the surrounding area was probably feeling most of the afternoon.

Loser: Indiana's postseason homes

At the rate of Indiana's plummet, the Hoosiers are almost certainly out of the NCAA Tournament picture, and potentially at risk of missing the NIT, too. They lost their third straight and 10th of their last 11 on Saturday to Minnesota, which, on paper, would be an understandable road loss. But IU got hammered 83-64. They're going nowhere fast, and are officially set to squander Romeo Langford's first (and likely only) season in college.

Winner: Iowa State's mettle

After stringing together an impressive four-game winning streak, Iowa State lost a stunner on its home court to TCU last Saturday. Then Saturday it pulled off one of its most majestic showings of the season by taking out Kansas State -- the Big 12 leader -- 78-64. It's a potential league-altering outcome that could favor the Cyclones, who are now 8-4 in league play and in the thick of the ever-thickening conference race.

Loser: Garbage time dunkers

Texas Tech found itself in quite a spot Saturday. It was up 23, had its walk-on roster on the court and was in position to run out the clock. Pretty great spot to be in, right? A pair of walk-ons, however -- Avery Benson and Andrew Sorrells -- had other plans that upended a smooth ending, as they connected for an alley-oop in garbage time. It immediately made Tech coach Chris Beard transform himself into Anger from "Inside Out."



Here's the hilarious replay of Texas Tech coach Chris Beard going crazy after two walk ons connected on an alley oop late in their win over Baylor. Let them dunk! pic.twitter.com/sXR1SjJQ7m — Highlights on Loop (@LoopedReplay) February 16, 2019

Was it a bit over the top from Beard? Maybe. Should the walk-on have dunked, knowing that it might be the only time he can do so against a Big 12 opponent? Heck yes! (However, he might have a different answer after running suicides for this incident.)

Winner: This walk-on

Admittedly, dunking in junk time is a bad look. It has an in-your-face feel to it. But the 3-point shot by a walk-on is still pure, unadulterated bliss and joy.

One of the most underrated moments in sports - the Walk On that drills a 3 in front of the home crowd pic.twitter.com/1WqCxI5oCr — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) February 16, 2019

Winner: Michigan's Big Ten title chances

The 65-52 final tally of Michigan's win over No. 24 Maryland doesn't do justice to how good the Wolverines were on Saturday. They got out to an early 16-4 lead over the Terps, and never trailed as they improved to 12-3 in the Big Ten. They're now the lone 12-win team in the league. Michigan State plays Ohio State on Sunday for a chance to match that 12-3 mark.

ICYMI: No. 6 @umichbball took down No. 24 @TerrapinHoops, 65-52, to remain perfect at home.



Get the top plays below. pic.twitter.com/qWFAhxxzdQ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 16, 2019

Winner: This very intense KU drummer



When you're more laser-focused as a drummer than the team you're drumming in front of, you deserve a medal. World: Meet Donovan Miller, the stone-faced talent who, incredibly, does not blink. Like at all. Someone prove me wrong.

Phenomenal performance from the Kansas drummer pic.twitter.com/uA4TSGEMVd — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 16, 2019

Powered by Miller, No. 14 KU improved to 20-6 on the season with a 78-53 win over West Virginia.

Loser: Clemson's no-good, very bad week



On Wednesday, Clemson held a 64-63 lead over Miami until this happened. Heartbreaker.

On Saturday, Clemson had two semi-clean looks at the rim to win the game, but this happened. Heartbreaker -- again!

What a week it's been for the Tigers. The difference between 17-8 and 15-10 -- and potentially NCAA Tournament consideration -- all decided by two wildly close finishes.