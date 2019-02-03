College basketball winners and losers: Zion Wiliamson gives hope to Knicks fans, Hoosiers shock Michigan State

As far as jaw-droppers that make you double glance at the box score, none fit the bill more so Saturday than what NC State did (or didn't do) against Virginia Tech. At home in front of their fans, the Wolfpack summoned 24 points -- yes, seriously, 24 -- in a 47-24 defeat. It was the fewest points produced by a ranked team since the shot clock era began in the mid 80s, which earns them the rare honor of being dubbed the biggest loser of Saturday's slate in our weekly winners and losers recap.

But first, let's start on a kinder note with a big winner of the day.

Winner: Knicks fans who want Zion

It wasn't a *wink-wink* from Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving or any of the big name free agents who have been linked as potential gets for the lowly Knicks in free agency this summer, but Duke star Zion Williamson not shutting down the idea of playing in the Big Apple with some of those stars a day after the franchise traded away Kristaps Porzingis should nonetheless be considered a win.

"I mean, it would be dope to play with KD and Kyrie," he said on Saturday after No. 2 Duke pounded St. John's 91-61.

I'm not saying you should hold you breath, Knicks fans, but it might be time to start printing the Zion jerseys -- like yesterday. If James Dolan and Scott Perry do one thing right the rest of the season, they'll lose every remaining game on the schedule to land the Blue Devils tank. He finished with 29 points and six boards on Saturday, his seventh 25+ point game since the calendar turned to 2019.

Monster dunk ✔️

Crossover ✔️

Steal ✔️



Zion can do it all. pic.twitter.com/Lu17LC6dtm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2019

Loser: Penny Hardaway's strut



After taking down UCF by 20 points on Sunday, Memphis coach Penny Hardaway was feeling himself. "This win shows we can play with anybody in the country," he said.

The Tigers have now lost two-straight since those comments, the second coming Saturday in lopsided fashion at South Florida. The final 84-78 margin doesn't do justice to how imbalanced the game was, either. USF raced out to a 38-13 halftime lead and led by double digits until Memphis star Jeremiah Martin, who scored all of his 41 points in the second half, made things at least mildly interesting down the stretch. It was a bit of a gut-punch to the Penny swag that was out in full force earlier this week.

Loser: NC State's offense



Where to start? Maybe with the fact that No. 23 NC State scored only 24 points Saturday in a 47-24 loss to No. 12 Virginia Tech? Or that it scored only 10 points in the entire second half? Or that the Wolfpack's final score is the fewest total points by a ranked team in the shot clock era? Yeah, lot of places to go here.

Said NC State coach Kevin Keatts: "One of those games where the ball didn't go in and we didn't play great."

That is certainly one way to put it! The no-good, very-bad Cheez-It Bowl of 2018 has nothing on this.

As Matt Norlander noted Saturday, the Wolfpack's dud of a game dropped their offensive efficiency rating from 22 to 53 at KenPom.

Winner: Best missed shot of the day

Who needs a fadeaway 3-pointer for the winner? Kent State's Antonio Williams changed the game Saturday with how he won the game over Ball State with a fake miss from 3-point range, only to set himself up for a tip-in just before the final horn in OT. (I refuse to acknowledge the idea that he missed this badly on accident.)

Antonio Williams followed his shot!



With 2.9 seconds remaining, @KentStMBB leads 81-80. pic.twitter.com/jj3Pk313I2 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 2, 2019

That's a big win for inventiveness in college basketball.

Loser: Florida fades late vs. Kentucky



Turns out, Florida with a safe lead is just Florida with a not-safe lead. The Gators led No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday for 31 minutes of game action, and by as many as 11 in the second half, but the Wildcats' fast and furious second half run netted John Calipari's team a comfortable 65-54 win by the time the clock hit zeros.

Loser: Whoever decided this was a charge



I'll happily admit I'm a proponent of all the posterizing dunks we can get. All of them. But my ban-the-charge bias aside, this was a pretty egregious call that happened early Saturday between Texas Tech and Kansas, and the Red Raiders never really recovered in a 79-63 loss.

Not only were both of the KU players' feet inside the charge circle, but they were there before Tech's Jarrett Culver even left his feet. Just bad optics all the way around, and a call that will do nothing to dispel the belief that KU already has a decided homecourt advantage as it is already.

Stepping up and taking a charge for the team.



Ochai Agbaji draws the foul for Kansas. pic.twitter.com/Zr7y51Jnd6 — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) February 2, 2019

Winner: Teams getting revenge for earlier losses



Big day for team's seeking a little payback in college basketball -- and getting it.

Mississippi State avenged its 81-77 loss to in-state foe Ole Miss by winning 81-75 Saturday, and North Carolina did the same with Louisville. After the Tar Heels dropped a stunner to Louisville by double digits several weeks ago, they went into the KFC Yum! Center and took down the Cards by a final tally of 79-69. Then the team's official Twitter account threw some heat that doubled as shade.

Winner: Campbell Fighting Camel star Chris Clemons

In scoring 39 points Saturday for a second consecutive game, Campbell guard Chris Clemons surpassed Larry Bird and Tyler Hansbrough on the all-time men's basketball scoring list. He now sits at 2,875 points on his illustrious career with eight games left to play in the regular season, which puts him at 13th on the career Division I scoring list. With 10 more points he'll move to eight, surpassing the great Elvin Hayes.

Loser: Hofstra's winning streak snapped



No. 1 ranked Tennessee now owns the longest winning streak at the Division I level after CAA favorite Hofstra, which had won 16 in a row dating back to Nov. 28, fell Saturday on the road to Northeastern 75-61. The Vols won 15 consecutive games heading into Saturday's game at Texas A&M.

Winner: Hoosiers snap seven-game skid

When star Juwan Morgan went down early against No. 6 Michigan State with a shoulder injury, things were looking bleak for Indiana. But man, the Hoosiers fought. And fought. And eventually, they won 79-75 topping the Spartans in an overtime thriller in East Lansing, Mich. If ever there was a more perfect way to snap a seven-game losing skid, this was absolutely it. Shocking outcome, especially with Morgan sidelined after only 12 minutes of play, that sends a jolt to the Big Ten race.

Loser: LSU's comeback bid



Very quietly, LSU entered Saturday as one of the hottest teams in college basketball. Its last loss came on Dec. 12, and since then, the Tigers had reeled off 10-straight wins to improve to 17-3.

Make it 17-4 after Saturday.

Arkansas held off a furious 18 point comeback from the home team to notch a signature 90-89 win, throwing a wrench into the SEC regular season race in the process.