CHICAGO -- Michigan's Dusty May, Kentucky's Mark Pope, Houston's Kelvin Sampson and numerous other college basketball coaches sidled into the NBA Draft Combine to show support for their next-level hopefuls and mingle with the who's who, but it's impossible to hide what's really top of mind: Are you staying or going?

Florida coach Todd Golden knows this feeling all too well. Walter Clayton Jr. went through the pre-draft process last year at this time, but when he didn't get a first-round promise, the stud guard returned to Gainesville and helped lead Golden and the Gators to a national championship. Golden and the beaming Florida staffers were in attendance -- rocking title gear, of course -- as an emblem of what can happen with a little good fortune ahead of the May 28 stay-or-go deadline.

Let's dive into what each notable name had to say about their needle-moving decisions.

Locks for the NBA

Labaron Philon, Alabama: "All-in on the draft." Philon noted that he told Alabama coach Nate Oats of his decision and that the door is closed on a return to college basketball.

Egor Demin, BYU: "I had those conversations earlier, I decided what I'm doing at the very last moment. At the moment right now, it's pretty much locked on the NBA."

Thomas Sorber, Georgetown: "I'm 100% into the draft."

Carter Bryant, Arizona: "I'm completely in."

Drake Powell, North Carolina: "All-in on the draft. Door's closed."

Tyrese Proctor, Duke: "I've always said I'm 100% in or 100% out. I'm happy with my decision. I loved being at Duke. I wish I could, but I am 100% in. Me and Coach Scheyer had an open relationship. Told him how I feel, what I feel. They were really good with all that."

They're on the fence

Adou Thiero, Arkansas: "The door is not completely shut, but we should know more this week. For me, the door is kinda closed but my circle around, they want to hear more great things to finally shut that door."

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn: "The goal is to go first round. If I can make that happen, I will (stay in the draft). Everything we talked about (with Auburn) is good. We're just waiting for the decision time. If I go back, I'll be there."

Karter Knox, Arkansas: "I ain't going to lie, I don't even know. It's really difficult. Every GM is telling me you can't make a bad decision. It's hard, man."

Milos Uzan, Houston: "I wanna play in the league. I feel like I can play in that league. I want to get there. I want to play there. It's not completely closed but I think it's good I have Houston supporting me through it all. It's not money wise for me. I entered the portal to get better. I didn't enter to get more money. If Coach Sampson calls one of these GMs and says they have a contract for me, I gotta be selfish and take that. If not, then for sure."

Alex Condon, Florida: "My mindset is I'm here now and I want to be in the NBA for now. I gotta get that guarantee. I know I'm in that 20-35 range now. I have a good situation waiting for me at Florida. Teammates that I just won a national championship with. It would have to be a good situation for me to stay but the feedback I'm getting from teams is positive. I'm ready to stay if I need to."

Otega Oweh, Kentucky: "It went really well. I got good feedback. I'm just using this whole process to get as much feedback as I can. Whatever they tell me, that's when I'll make my decision. Everyone saying that I'm a plug-and-play guy. There's no doubt I can play at the next level. It's the little things that they're trying to see. They've given me a lot of jewels that I can implement my game with. Not looking at guaranteed money. I want to get to the NBA. I want to get drafted. I don't want to get picked up. I'm going through the process like I'm all in. I think I had a solid year and I could get drafted but you never know."

The transfer portal stakes

Seven of the 13 highest-rated players in the 2025 transfer portal cycle were also in attendance until Arkansas transfer Boogie Fland dropped out of the draft on Wednesday. Numerous schools are in hot pursuit of the former five-star guard, but Florida is certainly the biggest team to watch.

Michigan waits on top transfer

Michigan commit Yaxel Lendeborg, the No. 1-rated player in the portal out of UAB, certainly has May and the Wolverines sweating with Decision Day rapidly approaching. Lendeborg certainly helped himself out this week. His 7-foot-4 wingspan had NBA scouts buzzing, and the small-ball 5-man played well in Wednesday's scrimmage.

"I know I just said 60-40 with Michigan, man, but this whole process is opening my eyes," Lendeborg said. "I'm definitely equal. I'm stuck. Quicksand. I'm stuck in between for sure. I just want to be in a position where I'm safe. I know that I can get the opportunity to play, prove myself. A guaranteed contract would be cool."

Duke could take a hit

Washington State transfer Cedric Coward committed to Duke, but Jon Scheyer is actively scouring for potential replacements with the buzz reaching a fever pitch. Coward notched an absurd +9 wingspan and has impressed decision-makers in interviews all week. Coward is firmly in the mix to be a first-round pick, which could signal the end of his Duke tenure before it even starts.

"It kind of sucks because people think I'm using Duke for the noise or whatever it may be," Coward said. "I picked them and I love Coach Scheyer and the staff for a reason. I believe they can help me if I were to go there. You see what they did this year. They have the whole starting lineup in the draft combine. I know they can help me if I go there, too."

Should Duke lose Coward, it would have only one player remaining in its two-man transfer portal class. At least sharpshooter Isaiah Evans made the decision to return for his sophomore season, leaving Chicago earlier in the week. Scheyer brings in two five-stars, including Cameron Boozer, to replace one of the best freshmen classes ever. Evans will help.

The next star portal free agent?

Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams noted that he is focused fully on the NBA Draft, but the external expectation is that Williams will play in college next year. The 6-foot-6, soon-to-be-senior reiterated that a return to the Red Raiders is on the table, although Grant McCasland has reloaded in a massive way around returning Big 12 Player of the Year JT Toppin. Ohio State, NC State and Kansas are the notable teams in hot pursuit of the brilliant mismatch-hunter.

"Not really a role, the biggest thing is just to get better," Williams said when asked about what opportunity he is looking for in the college ranks. "It's my last eight, nine, 10 months in college. Just get me to a better stage so I can boost my stock a little bit."

Haggerty likely NC State-bound

It was a similar script with PJ Haggerty. The Memphis transfer, who is the top-rated uncommitted player in the 2025 portal rankings, scored a team-high 18 points in Wednesday's scrimmage, but the All-American is expected to play college basketball next year. Haggerty noted that he has not talked to any college teams yet but would want to "play more point guard" if he returns to college next year. NC State is a notable team to watch in a Haggerty chase that's featured some, uh, odd twists and turns.

College return in cards for Luis

All is still quiet with St. John's star RJ Luis, the 2024-25 Big East Player of the Year, who entered the portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag.

"It was about keeping my options open; just a backup plan," Luis said. "I didn't want to hinder St. John's from recruiting other players because this process is really long. I want to play in the NBA. I haven't gone on any visits. I haven't spoken to any coaches. Just fully locked in."

Luis oozed confidence Wednesday despite a frustrating shooting performance in Wednesday's scrimmage. Luis finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists but shot 5 for 15 from the field and didn't make any of his four 3-pointers, which has been a real question for evaluators in the pre-draft process.

"It's more than just the money," Luis said. "It's more about positioning yourself. Say I go back to college, I get a large amount of money, but then what? I'm going to be a year older. Still going to have to do the process again. It's more about finding the right time to go into this. I think this is my moment."

Blue bloods hoping Watkins returns

Finally, Florida State transfer Jamir Watkins, who is no stranger to the NBA Draft Combine, joked that every college basketball team has hit up his agent, but he has not talked with any schools yet. Watkins, who will turn 24 years old on July 6, would be one of the oldest players in college basketball next season if he doesn't stay in the draft. There are wing-needy programs littered across the high-major landscape, notably North Carolina, Oregon, Kansas and Duke just to name a few.

"Probably who can put me in the best position possible to raise my stock in the draft," Watkins said. "Just a winning program that's going to put me in the tournament."