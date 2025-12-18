The second year of the 12-team College Football Playoff format begins Friday with a rematch between SEC foes. No. 9 Alabama and No. 8 Oklahoma will kick off the CFP in style, with the winner set to face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day.

No. 10 Miami received the final at-large spot to the CFP and will face No. 7 Texas A&M in the first game of the day on Saturday. Both programs are making their CFP debuts, and the winner will advance to face (2) Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Later in the day, No. 6 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Tulane. The Rebels have been one of the biggest talking points the last several weeks after Lane Kiffin left the program before the CFP to accept the job at LSU. The winner of that game will face No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.

The final first-round game will see No. 12 James Madison face No. 5 Oregon. The winner earns the final spot in the quarterfinals and will face No. 4 Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl.

As the first round of the College Football Playoff gets underway, here's a viewer's guide to help you navigate all the games.

All times Eastern

College Football Playoff first-round TV schedule

(9) Alabama at (8) Oklahoma (Friday) -- 8:00 p.m. on ABC/ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The last time these teams met, Oklahoma pulled off a stunning 23-21 road win over Alabama. The victory vaulted the Sooners back into top 10 and ultimately led to their first CFP berth since the 2019 season. The key matchup Saturday is Alabama's offense against Oklahoma's stout defense. The X-factor to watch is Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams. He has been inconsistent this season, and the Crimson Tide will need a strong performance from him to advance.

(10) Miami at (7) Texas A&M -- noon on ABC/ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): Texas A&M was 11-0 before suffering a loss to Texas in the regular-season finale. A win would have secured the Aggies a berth in the SEC Championship Game. Instead, Mike Elko's team has been idle since. Miami also missed out on playing for a conference title after two losses in ACC play. This shapes up as the best first-round matchup. Keep an eye on Miami freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, a big-play threat every time he touches the ball.

(11) Tulane at (6) Ole Miss -- 3:30 p.m. on TNT/Max: Alabama's matchup against Oklahoma won't be the only rematch of the first round of the CFP. Ole Miss already played Tulane earlier this season at home. The Rebels won the first matchup 45-10 behind a standout performance from star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall will depart at the conclusion of his team's season to become the coach at Florida. Does he have one more upset in him before he heads to Gainesville?

(12) James Madison at (5) Oregon -- 7:30 p.m. on on TNT/Max: The final first-round matchup will see Oregon host James Madison. Oregon is hoping for good news along the injury front at wide receiver. Evan Stewart -- who has not appeared in a game this season due to a knee injury -- was practicing earlier this week, but his status is still unclear heading into the weekend.