College hoops corruption trial makes mention of Markelle Fultz and Kyle Kuzma among others
The goal in naming the NBA players was to cast a wide net and weed out those with potential conflicts of interest
College basketball's year-old corruption scandal -- the substance of which entails an underbelly of backdoor deals, alleged money-funneling to recruits, and agents-gone-awry -- saw its first day in court on Monday. Among the items on the docket included a reading of an extensive list of names and programs that may come up during trial in an effort to weed out any conflicts of interest for jurors as part of the jury selection process.
The list included some known names, and some new, and while the inclusion -- of the individuals or of the listed schools -- doesn't implicate them in any nefarious activity, it does pique the interest as to their level of involvement in the case.
According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo! Sports, the list included these players, coaches and programs:
The corruption case centers around Christian Dawkins, Merl Code and James Gatto, all of which have been accused of assisting in funneling money to the family of a former five-star recruit in exchange for his commitment to an Adidas-sponsored school. However, all three are pleading not guilty as the trial gears up for opening statements on Tuesday.
It is the first of three trials regarding the corruption scandal expected to take place over the next year.
Though the probe has been in the public sphere for just over a year (nearly one year and one week ago, as a matter of fact), it's important to note that the FBI's investigation into nefarious activity was covert for much longer.
The scope of just how big the investigation may reach is still unclear. The scope of just how many college basketball programs may be concerned about what the case brings to light, however, may be increasing by the day.
