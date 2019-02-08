College hoops games this week on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, tip times, live stream, how to watch online

Selection Sunday is just five weeks away, so from here on out, every conference game's importance is heightened. Resumes can be built or destroyed in the month of February, which only adds to the drama of college basketball, and makes for a more pleasurable viewing experience.

Fortunately CBS Sports has you covered on the road to March Madness with wall-to-wall coverage this weekend, and every weekend, with hoops action tipping early and running into the wee hours of the night. The games Saturday -- New Mexico-Nevada, Providence-St. John's, and Creighton-Seton Hall -- all feature teams that will likely be in the field of 68 come Selection Sunday.

So gear up and prepare for a huge weekend of hoops by using the guide below to map out your weekend accordingly.

College basketball on CBS Sports Network

Viewing information