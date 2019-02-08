College hoops games this week on CBS Sports Network: Schedule, tip times, live stream, how to watch online
A look at what to watch this week in college hoops on CBS Sports Network
Selection Sunday is just five weeks away, so from here on out, every conference game's importance is heightened. Resumes can be built or destroyed in the month of February, which only adds to the drama of college basketball, and makes for a more pleasurable viewing experience.
Fortunately CBS Sports has you covered on the road to March Madness with wall-to-wall coverage this weekend, and every weekend, with hoops action tipping early and running into the wee hours of the night. The games Saturday -- New Mexico-Nevada, Providence-St. John's, and Creighton-Seton Hall -- all feature teams that will likely be in the field of 68 come Selection Sunday.
So gear up and prepare for a huge weekend of hoops by using the guide below to map out your weekend accordingly.
College basketball on CBS Sports Network
- Saturday, Feb. 9: Providence vs. St. John's, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 9: VCU vs. St. Bonaventure, 2:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 9: Dayton vs. Rhode Island, 4:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 9: New Mexico vs. Nevada, 6:00 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Feb. 9: Creighton vs. Seton Hall, 8:00 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Feb. 10: Holy Cross vs. Lafayette, 12:00 p.m. ET
- Sunday, Feb. 10: UConn vs. Memphis, 2:00 p.m. ET
Viewing information
- TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel finder or authenticate through your provider and stream online)
- Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Early reveal storylines
There are some interesting storylines before the NCAA selection committee unveils its current...
-
Why Washington's not in the Top 25 And 1
Mike Hopkins' Huskies have won 12 consecutive games, but are still just outside the Top 25...
-
Bracket preview show to air Saturday
Get an early peek at which teams are at the top of the selection committee's seed list
-
Georgia State vs. Louisiana odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Sun Belt battle 10,000 times
-
Saint Louis vs Saint Joseph's odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Saint Louis vs. Saint Joseph's game...
-
Podcast: Can Duke sweep Virginia?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Arizona, Nevada and the weekend's biggest gam...