Who's Playing

Davidson @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Davidson 3-0; College of Charleston 2-1

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will square off against the College of Charleston Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at TD Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Things were close when Davidson and the VMI Keydets clashed on Sunday, but the Wildcats ultimately edged out the opposition 75-71. The overall outcome was to be expected, but VMI made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Davidson got double-digit scores from five players: guard Foster Loyer (17), guard Grant Huffman (15), guard Desmond Watson (11), guard Connor Kochera (11), and forward Sam Mennenga (10).

Speaking of close games: College of Charleston narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Richmond Spiders 92-90.

The wins brought Davidson up to 3-0 and the Cougars to 2-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Wildcats are stumbling into the matchup with the 41st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.3 on average. College of Charleston has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 90 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

College of Charleston and Davidson both have one win in their last two games.