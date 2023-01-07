Who's Playing

Delaware @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Delaware 9-6; College of Charleston 15-1

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are 4-12 against the #23 College of Charleston Cougars since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Delaware and the Cougars will face off in a Colonial battle at 5 p.m. ET at TD Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Delaware winning the first 67-66 on the road and College of Charleston taking the second 99-96.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Delaware beat the Elon Phoenix 57-52 on Saturday. Delaware got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jameer Nelson Jr. (15), guard Christian Ray (14), forward Jyare Davis (12), and guard LJ Owens (10).

Meanwhile, College of Charleston had enough points to win and then some against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, taking their contest 92-79. Among those leading the charge for the Cougars was guard Dalton Bolon, who posted a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

The wins brought the Fightin' Blue Hens up to 9-6 and College of Charleston to 15-1. Delaware is 5-3 after wins this year, College of Charleston 13-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

College of Charleston have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Delaware.