Who's Playing

Elon @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Elon 2-15; College of Charleston 17-1

What to Know

The #22 College of Charleston Cougars won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (65-61 and 66-64) and are aiming for the same result Saturday. College of Charleston and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at TD Arena. The Cougars are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Wednesday College of Charleston sidestepped the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks for a 71-69 win. Having forecasted a close victory for College of Charleston, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Four players on College of Charleston scored in the double digits: guard Dalton Bolon (16), guard Ryan Larson (13), forward Ante Brzovic (13), and forward Ben Burnham (12).

Meanwhile, the Phoenix came up short against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, falling 80-71.

This next game looks promising for the Cougars, who are favored by a full 20 points. Now might not be the best time to take College of Charleston against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

College of Charleston is now 17-1 while Elon sits at 2-15. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: College of Charleston comes into the matchup boasting the 29th most points per game in college basketball at 80.3. Less enviably, Elon has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Phoenix.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $105.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 20-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 20.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

College of Charleston have won ten out of their last 14 games against Elon.