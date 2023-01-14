Who's Playing

Elon @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Elon 2-15; College of Charleston 17-1

What to Know

The #22 College of Charleston Cougars won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (65-61 and 66-64) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Cougars and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at TD Arena. College of Charleston is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

College of Charleston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dalton Bolon (16), guard Ryan Larson (13), forward Ante Brzovic (13), and forward Ben Burnham (12).

Meanwhile, Elon came up short against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, falling 80-71.

The Cougars are now 17-1 while the Phoenix sit at 2-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: College of Charleston enters the matchup with 80.3 points per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Elon has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston have won ten out of their last 14 games against Elon.