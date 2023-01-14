Who's Playing
Elon @ College of Charleston
Current Records: Elon 2-15; College of Charleston 17-1
What to Know
The #22 College of Charleston Cougars won both of their matches against the Elon Phoenix last season (65-61 and 66-64) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Cougars and Elon will face off in a Colonial battle at 4 p.m. ET at TD Arena. College of Charleston is out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
College of Charleston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Wednesday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dalton Bolon (16), guard Ryan Larson (13), forward Ante Brzovic (13), and forward Ben Burnham (12).
Meanwhile, Elon came up short against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Wednesday, falling 80-71.
The Cougars are now 17-1 while the Phoenix sit at 2-15. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: College of Charleston enters the matchup with 80.3 points per game on average, good for 28th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Elon has only been able to knock down 41.60% percent of their shots, which is the 33rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
College of Charleston have won ten out of their last 14 games against Elon.
- Feb 05, 2022 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Elon 64
- Jan 09, 2022 - College of Charleston 65 vs. Elon 61
- Feb 14, 2021 - Elon 66 vs. College of Charleston 55
- Feb 13, 2021 - College of Charleston 71 vs. Elon 53
- Feb 08, 2020 - Elon 72 vs. College of Charleston 65
- Jan 09, 2020 - College of Charleston 73 vs. Elon 65
- Feb 23, 2019 - College of Charleston 84 vs. Elon 74
- Jan 24, 2019 - College of Charleston 72 vs. Elon 53
- Feb 22, 2018 - College of Charleston 79 vs. Elon 58
- Jan 13, 2018 - Elon 63 vs. College of Charleston 58
- Feb 04, 2017 - College of Charleston 71 vs. Elon 58
- Dec 31, 2016 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Elon 54
- Feb 13, 2016 - College of Charleston 66 vs. Elon 62
- Jan 16, 2016 - Elon 65 vs. College of Charleston 64