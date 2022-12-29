Who's Playing

Hampton @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Hampton 3-9; College of Charleston 12-1

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars and the Hampton Pirates will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at TD Arena. College of Charleston is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

The Cougars had enough points to win and then some against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers last week, taking their contest 83-69. College of Charleston's guard Reyne Smith was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-10 from downtown and finishing with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Hampton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 82-77 to the Texas Southern Tigers. Four players on Hampton scored in the double digits: guard Jordan Nesbitt (18), guard Russell Dean (16), guard Daniel Banister (14), and guard Marquis Godwin (13).

College of Charleston's victory brought them up to 12-1 while Hampton's defeat pulled them down to 3-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cougars have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 39th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Pirates have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 38% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.