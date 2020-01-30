College of Charleston vs. James Madison odds: College basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Colonial Athletic Association battle as the James Madison Dukes and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at JMU Convocation Center. James Madison is 8-12 overall and 5-5 at home, while College of Charleston is 12-9 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Cougars have lost three of their past four games. The Dukes have lost six consecutive games.

Dukes vs. Cougars spread: Dukes +6

Dukes vs. Cougars over-under: 150.5 points

Dukes vs. Cougars money line: James Madison 193, College of Charleston -269

What you need to know about James Madison

The Dukes came up short against Elon on Saturday, falling 82-73. Matt Lewis had 33 points and leads the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game. Darius Banks, the Dukes' second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, was held to nine points as he missed 13 of 16 shots from the field. Julien Wooden added 10 points for James Madison.

What you need to know about College of Charleston

College of Charleston came close on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 72-70 to UNC-Wilmington. Grant Riller led College of Charleston with 16 points. Sam Miller had a career-high 15 rebounds. Riller hit a 3-point field goal to bring the Cougars within one point with four seconds left but they ultimately fell short.

The last time the two teams met on January 4, James Madison lost to College of Charleston on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin.

