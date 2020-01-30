College of Charleston vs. James Madison odds: College basketball picks, Jan. 30 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between College of Charleston and James Madison.
Get ready for a Colonial Athletic Association battle as the James Madison Dukes and the College of Charleston Cougars will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at JMU Convocation Center. James Madison is 8-12 overall and 5-5 at home, while College of Charleston is 12-9 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Cougars have lost three of their past four games. The Dukes have lost six consecutive games.
The Cougars are favored by six points in the latest James Madison vs. College of Charleston odds, while the over-under is set at 150.5. Before entering any College of Charleston vs. James Madison picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 13 of the 2019-20 season on a 22-13 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Dukes vs. Cougars. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Dukes vs. Cougars:
- Dukes vs. Cougars spread: Dukes +6
- Dukes vs. Cougars over-under: 150.5 points
- Dukes vs. Cougars money line: James Madison 193, College of Charleston -269
What you need to know about James Madison
The Dukes came up short against Elon on Saturday, falling 82-73. Matt Lewis had 33 points and leads the team in scoring at 18.5 points per game. Darius Banks, the Dukes' second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, was held to nine points as he missed 13 of 16 shots from the field. Julien Wooden added 10 points for James Madison.
What you need to know about College of Charleston
College of Charleston came close on Saturday, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 72-70 to UNC-Wilmington. Grant Riller led College of Charleston with 16 points. Sam Miller had a career-high 15 rebounds. Riller hit a 3-point field goal to bring the Cougars within one point with four seconds left but they ultimately fell short.
The last time the two teams met on January 4, James Madison lost to College of Charleston on the road by a decisive 85-69 margin.
How to make College of Charleston vs. James Madison picks
The model has simulated James Madison vs. College of Charleston 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins College of Charleston vs. James Madison? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the College of Charleston vs. James Madison spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
