Who's Playing

Kent State @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Kent State 5-0; College of Charleston 5-1

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Kent State Golden Flashes will be on the road. They will take on the College of Charleston Cougars at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

If there were any doubts why Kent State was a heavy favorite Saturday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the Chicago State Cougars this past Saturday by a conclusive 88-59 score.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston came out on top in a nail-biter against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, sneaking past 77-75. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ante Brzovic (15), guard Pat Robinson III (14), guard Ryan Larson (12), and guard Reyne Smith (10).

The wins brought the Golden Flashes up to 5-0 and College of Charleston to 5-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Kent State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.80%, which places them 26th in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, College of Charleston has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.