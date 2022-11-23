Who's Playing

Kent State @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Kent State 5-0; College of Charleston 5-1

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars will take on the Kent State Golden Flashes at 6 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Things were close when College of Charleston and the Virginia Tech Hokies clashed on Sunday, but College of Charleston ultimately edged out the opposition 77-75. College of Charleston got double-digit scores from four players: forward Ante Brzovic (15), guard Pat Robinson III (14), guard Ryan Larson (12), and guard Reyne Smith (10).

Meanwhile, everything went Kent State's way against the Chicago State Cougars this past Saturday as they made off with an 88-59 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, College of Charleston is expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought College of Charleston up to 5-1 and the Golden Flashes to 5-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: College of Charleston has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.90% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.80%, which places them 27th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.