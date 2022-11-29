Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-3; College of Charleston 6-1

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars will play host again and welcome the Old Dominion Monarchs to TD Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday. College of Charleston is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Cougars have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes this past Wednesday. College of Charleston had just enough and edged out Kent State 74-72. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, everything went Old Dominion's way against the East Carolina Pirates this past Saturday as they made off with a 71-50 victory. Old Dominion's guard Mekhi Long filled up the stat sheet, picking up ten points along with five boards.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 6-1 and the Monarchs to 4-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when College of Charleston and Old Dominion clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

College of Charleston won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.