Who's Playing

Richmond @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Richmond 2-0; College of Charleston 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Richmond Spiders will be on the road. They will take on the College of Charleston Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. The Spiders will be strutting in after a win while College of Charleston will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Richmond didn't have too much trouble with the Northern Iowa Panthers at home on Friday as they won 68-55.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Cougars and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday was not a total blowout, but with College of Charleston falling 102-86 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Four players on College of Charleston scored in the double digits: Dalton Bolon (16), Ante Brzovic (15), Pat Robinson III (14), and Raekwon Horton (10).

Richmond's victory brought them up to 2-0 while College of Charleston's loss pulled them down to 1-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Spiders have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 28.80%, which places them ninth in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cougars have allowed their opponents to shoot 54.70% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Richmond won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.