Who's Playing

Stetson @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Stetson 5-3; College of Charleston 10-1

What to Know

The Stetson Hatters will take on the College of Charleston Cougars at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at TD Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Stetson took their contest against the Webber International Warriors this past Saturday by a conclusive 83-59 score.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston made easy work of the North Greenville Crusaders on Sunday and carried off a 96-67 victory.

The Hatters are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Stetson to 5-3 and College of Charleston to 10-1. With both Stetson and the Cougars swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a big 15-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Stetson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.