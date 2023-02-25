Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Stony Brook 10-20; College of Charleston 27-3

What to Know

The Stony Brook Seawolves and the College of Charleston Cougars are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at noon ET Feb. 25 at TD Arena. College of Charleston will be strutting in after a victory while the Seawolves will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Stony Brook came up short against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks on Thursday, falling 76-69. Guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore wasn't much of a difference maker for Stony Brook; Stephenson-Moore finished with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 40 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Towson Tigers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday College of Charleston proved too difficult a challenge. College of Charleston came out on top against the Tigers by a score of 83-75. The Cougars' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Jaylon Scott, who had 12 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Ryan Larson, who had 12 points along with five boards.

The Seawolves are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Stony Brook is now 10-20 while College of Charleston sits at 27-3. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stony Brook is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.4 on average. College of Charleston's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 14th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 81.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $53.90

Odds

The Cougars are a big 20-point favorite against the Seawolves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.