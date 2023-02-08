Who's Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ College of Charleston
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 19-6; College of Charleston 22-3
What to Know
The College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cougars and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
College of Charleston didn't have too much trouble with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on the road this past Saturday as they won 84-67.
Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington beat the William & Mary Tribe 70-63 this past Saturday.
The wins brought College of Charleston up to 22-3 and UNC-Wilmington to 19-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: College of Charleston comes into the matchup boasting the 26th most points per game in college basketball at 79.8. But the Seahawks rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNC-Wilmington have won ten out of their last 16 games against College of Charleston.
- Jan 11, 2023 - College of Charleston 71 vs. UNC-Wilmington 69
- Mar 07, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 60 vs. College of Charleston 57
- Feb 12, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 85 vs. College of Charleston 79
- Jan 17, 2022 - UNC-Wilmington 86 vs. College of Charleston 78
- Feb 22, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 68 vs. College of Charleston 55
- Jan 25, 2020 - UNC-Wilmington 72 vs. College of Charleston 70
- Mar 02, 2019 - College of Charleston 70 vs. UNC-Wilmington 61
- Dec 29, 2018 - College of Charleston 73 vs. UNC-Wilmington 66
- Feb 17, 2018 - College of Charleston 88 vs. UNC-Wilmington 74
- Jan 18, 2018 - College of Charleston 80 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Mar 06, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 78 vs. College of Charleston 69
- Feb 02, 2017 - College of Charleston 67 vs. UNC-Wilmington 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - UNC-Wilmington 65 vs. College of Charleston 59
- Mar 05, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 66 vs. College of Charleston 64
- Feb 20, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 59 vs. College of Charleston 55
- Jan 30, 2016 - UNC-Wilmington 65 vs. College of Charleston 55