Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ College of Charleston

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 19-6; College of Charleston 22-3

What to Know

The College of Charleston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cougars and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

College of Charleston didn't have too much trouble with the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on the road this past Saturday as they won 84-67.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington beat the William & Mary Tribe 70-63 this past Saturday.

The wins brought College of Charleston up to 22-3 and UNC-Wilmington to 19-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: College of Charleston comes into the matchup boasting the 26th most points per game in college basketball at 79.8. But the Seahawks rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won ten out of their last 16 games against College of Charleston.