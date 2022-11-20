Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ College of Charleston

Current Records: Virginia Tech 5-0; College of Charleston 5-1

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies will square off against the College of Charleston Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at TD Arena.

It was a close one, but on Friday the Hokies sidestepped the Penn State Nittany Lions for a 61-59 victory. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Virginia Tech's forward Grant Basile was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 17 points along with three blocks.

Meanwhile, College of Charleston beat the Colorado State Rams 74-64 on Friday. Five players on College of Charleston scored in the double digits: guard Jaylon Scott (12), forward Raekwon Horton (11), guard Reyne Smith (11), guard Pat Robinson III (11), and guard Ryan Larson (10).

Their wins bumped Virginia Tech to 5-0 and College of Charleston to 5-1. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.