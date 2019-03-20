Collegeinsider.com Tournament: How to watch the CIT for free, powered by CBS Sports Digital

You've heard of March Madness, but this week, Collegeinsider.com is bringing you March Mid-Major Madness! The Collegeinsider.com Tournament is being hosted on WatchCIT.com, powered by SportsLive, and it's free.

There will be four games each on Wednesday and Thursday, along with one more on Saturday and Sunday. The field consist of 20 teams, so while you have March Madness on your TV you can stream CIT games alongside them on your laptop, or just duel-screen it if you're at work (we don't condone slacking on the job, but for college basketball, sacrifices can be made).

Some of the CIT teams made waves over conference tournament weekend. The New Orleans Privateers and Florida International Panthers made it to their respective finals.

Here's how to watch some of the best mid-major play in the country, so you can scratch your March itch a little early and keep it going throughout the month.

Wednesday, March 20

Green Bay vs. East Tennessee State

Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com



Texas Southern vs. New Orleans

Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grambling

Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

Presbyterian vs. Seattle

Time: 10 p.m. ET



10 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

Thursday, March 21

Saint Francis Brooklyn vs. Hampton

Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston Southern

Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

Kent State vs. UL Monroe

Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal State Fullerton

Time: 10 p.m. ET



10 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

Friday, March 22

Drake vs. Southern Utah

Saturday, March 23

Florida International vs. Texas State

Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

