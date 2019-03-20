Collegeinsider.com Tournament: How to watch the CIT for free, powered by CBS Sports Digital
It's March Mid-Major Madness on College Insider
You've heard of March Madness, but this week, Collegeinsider.com is bringing you March Mid-Major Madness! The Collegeinsider.com Tournament is being hosted on WatchCIT.com, powered by SportsLive, and it's free.
There will be four games each on Wednesday and Thursday, along with one more on Saturday and Sunday. The field consist of 20 teams, so while you have March Madness on your TV you can stream CIT games alongside them on your laptop, or just duel-screen it if you're at work (we don't condone slacking on the job, but for college basketball, sacrifices can be made).
Some of the CIT teams made waves over conference tournament weekend. The New Orleans Privateers and Florida International Panthers made it to their respective finals.
Here's how to watch some of the best mid-major play in the country, so you can scratch your March itch a little early and keep it going throughout the month.
Wednesday, March 20
Green Bay vs. East Tennessee State
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
Texas Southern vs. New Orleans
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grambling
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
Presbyterian vs. Seattle
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
Thursday, March 21
Saint Francis Brooklyn vs. Hampton
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston Southern
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
Kent State vs. UL Monroe
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
CSU Bakersfield vs. Cal State Fullerton
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
Friday, March 22
Drake vs. Southern Utah
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
Saturday, March 23
Florida International vs. Texas State
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Stream: WatchCIT.com
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
