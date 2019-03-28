Collegeinsider.com Tournament: How to watch the CIT Quarterfinals, powered by CBS Sports Digital

The Collegeinsider.com Tournament is rolling on, as only seven teams remain. With Marshall advancing to the semifinals on Tuesday, Hampton, NJIT, Texas Southern, UL Monroe, CSU Bakersfield and Green Bay are trying to join the Thundering Herd.

Green Bay is coming off of a dominant 30-point win over FIU, whereas CSU eked by Soutern Utah. Hampton also snuck by Southern Charleston, and NJIT had a convincing 11-point win over Quinnipiac. Texas Southern is coming off of a win against Texas Rio-Grande Valley, and Louisiana-Monroe beat Kent State by double digits.

These are some of the elite mid-major teams in the country, so they're trying to prove it and keep their season going, but when it's all said and done, there can only be one champ.

Thursday, March 28

Hampton vs. NJIT

Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com



Texas Southern vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Time: 8 p.m. ET



8 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

Friday, March 29

CSU Bakersfield vs. Green Bay

Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Stream: WatchCIT.com

