Collegeinsider.com Tournament: How to watch the CIT semifinals, powered by CBS Sports Digital
We're down to the Final Four in this year's tournament
Before the NCAA Tournament's Final Four this weekend, there's another Final Four to be played. The Collegeinsider.com Tournament, driven by CBS Sports Digital, continues this week. First, it'll be Hampton vs. Marshall, followed by Texas Southern and Green Bay.
The winners of these games will face off for the tournament title on Thursday. Hampton is coming off a win against NJIT, whereas Marshall beat Presbytarian. On the other side of bracket, Texas Southern defeated Louisiana Monroe and Green Bay took down CSU Bakersfield.
One of the biggest tournaments for mid-majors is concluding this week and there's a lot to watch for. Here's how you can see the semifinals for this year's Collegeinsider.com Tournament.
Hampton vs. Marshall
- Date: Tuesday, April 2
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Stream: College Sports Live
Texas Southern vs. Green Bay
- Date: Tuesday, April 2
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Stream: College Sports Live
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
