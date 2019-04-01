Collegeinsider.com Tournament: How to watch the CIT semifinals, powered by CBS Sports Digital

Before the NCAA Tournament's Final Four this weekend, there's another Final Four to be played. The Collegeinsider.com Tournament, driven by CBS Sports Digital, continues this week. First, it'll be Hampton vs. Marshall, followed by Texas Southern and Green Bay.

The winners of these games will face off for the tournament title on Thursday. Hampton is coming off a win against NJIT, whereas Marshall beat Presbytarian. On the other side of bracket, Texas Southern defeated Louisiana Monroe and Green Bay took down CSU Bakersfield.

One of the biggest tournaments for mid-majors is concluding this week and there's a lot to watch for. Here's how you can see the semifinals for this year's Collegeinsider.com Tournament.

Hampton vs. Marshall

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Tuesday, April 2 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Stream: College Sports Live

Texas Southern vs. Green Bay

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Tuesday, April 2 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Stream: College Sports Live

