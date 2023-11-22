Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Boston College 4-0, Colo. State 4-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

Boston College has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Colo. State Rams at 1:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Boston College proved on Saturday. They came out on top against the Crimson by a score of 73-64.

Boston College's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Quinten Post, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 19 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jaeden Zackery, who scored 18 points along with 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Colo. State put another one in the bag on Friday to keep their perfect season alive. Everything went their way against the Roos as the Rams made off with a 84-61 victory. The result was nothing new for Colo. State, who have now won three contests by 19 points or more so far this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colo. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Joel Scott, who scored 12 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Nique Clifford was another key contributor, scoring 13 points.

The Eagles' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-0. As for the Rams, their win bumped their record up to an identical 4-0.

Boston College is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston College have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Colo. State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Boston College, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

