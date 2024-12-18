Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Colo. State looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Radford.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Radford will have to make due with a 9-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Radford 9-3, Colo. State 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders and the Colo. State Rams will compete for holiday cheer at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moby Arena. The Highlanders are expected to lose this one by 11.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Radford is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Utah just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. The contest between them and the Utes wasn't a total blowout, but with Radford falling 81-63 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

Despite their loss, Radford saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brandon Maclin, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Jarvis Moss was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 18 points.

Radford struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Utah racked up 22.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Colo. State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-68 to VCU. Colo. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Radford, Colo. State lost despite seeing results from several players. Keshawn Williams led the charge by going 6 for 8 en route to 14 points. Jalen Lake, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Radford's defeat dropped their record down to 9-3. As for Colo. State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Radford has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rams as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

