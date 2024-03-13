Who's Playing

San Jose State Spartans @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: San Jose State 9-22, Colo. State 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Colo. State has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the San Jose State Spartans are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center in a Mountain West postseason contest. Colo. State will be strutting in after a win while San Jose State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Colo. State's game was all tied up 42-42 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against the Falcons by a score of 82-73. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Colo. State.

Among those leading the charge was Isaiah Stevens, who scored 29 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Nique Clifford was another key contributor, almost dropping a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Jose State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight defeat. They were the victim of a painful 90-70 loss at the hands of the Aggies. San Jose State found out winning isn't easy when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Alvaro Cardenas, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Myron Amey Jr., who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rams' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 22-9. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 13 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-22 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colo. State haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.1 turnovers per game. However, it's not like San Jose State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Colo. State took their win against San Jose State in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 66-47. With Colo. State ahead 38-19 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colo. State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.