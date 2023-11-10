Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Wright State 0-0, Colo. State 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams will host the Wright State Raiders to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at Moby Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be rebounds, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. Wright State finished last season ranked 64th in the nation in rebounds, having averaged 36.7 per game. Colo. State, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 351st with 30.7 per game.

Looking back to last season, Wright State finished on the right side of .500 (17-14), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Colo. State sure didn't have their best season, finishing 14-17.