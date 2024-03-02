Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Wyoming 13-15, Colo. State 20-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wyoming has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Colo. State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moby Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Wyoming fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Rebels on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rebels. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brendan Wenzel, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Wyoming's cause all that much against the Broncos on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Cam Manyawu was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with ten rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Colo. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They lost 77-74 to the Wolf Pack on a last-minute jump shot From Jarod Lucas. Colo. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Isaiah Stevens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 23 points along with six assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joel Scott, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Even though they lost, Colo. State were working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nevada only racked up ten assists.

The Cowboys' loss was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 13-15. As for the Rams, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9.

Wyoming came out on top in a nail-biter against the Rams in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 79-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wyoming since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colo. State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wyoming.