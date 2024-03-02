Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Colo. State Rams

Current Records: Wyoming 13-15, Colo. State 20-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena -- Fort Collins, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $52.00

What to Know

Wyoming has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Colo. State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moby Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Wyoming fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Rebels on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 75-69 to the Rebels. The over/under was set at 143.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Brendan Wenzel, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He didn't help Wyoming's cause all that much against the Broncos on Saturday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Cam Manyawu was another key contributor, scoring eight points along with ten rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Colo. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They lost 77-74 to the Wolf Pack on a last-minute jump shot From Jarod Lucas. Colo. State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Colo. State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Stevens, who scored 23 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Joel Scott, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Even though they lost, Colo. State were working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Nevada only racked up ten assists.

The Cowboys dropped their record down to 13-15 with that loss, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Rams, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9.

Wyoming is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5-1 against the spread).

Wyoming skirted past the Rams 79-76 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wyoming since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Wyoming.