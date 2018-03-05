Colonial Athletic Association semifinals: Watch online, live stream, TV channel

How to watch William & Mary vs. Charleston



North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network



CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.

How to watch UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern



Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: A Colonial Athletic Association semifinal doubleheader on Monday evening -- first with William & Mary vs. Charleston, and capped by UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern -- will determine which team advances into the championship game and vies for the automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

If the regular season plays out the same in the postseason, Northeastern -- which beat UNC Wilmington twice -- should be in line to roll onto the title game. William & Mary and College of Charleston split the regular-season series.