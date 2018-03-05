Colonial Athletic Association semifinals: Watch online, live stream, TV channel
Four teams are battling for the automatic bid from the Colonial Athletic Association
How to watch William & Mary vs. Charleston
- When: Monday, 6 p.m. ET
- Where: North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
How to watch UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern
- When: Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com.
Odds and analysis
Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Analysis: A Colonial Athletic Association semifinal doubleheader on Monday evening -- first with William & Mary vs. Charleston, and capped by UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern -- will determine which team advances into the championship game and vies for the automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
If the regular season plays out the same in the postseason, Northeastern -- which beat UNC Wilmington twice -- should be in line to roll onto the title game. William & Mary and College of Charleston split the regular-season series.
-
Bracketology: Big stakes at ACC tourney
The Irish and Orange are trying to make a case for selection while the Blue Devils vie for...
-
Boston College vs. Georgia Tech picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Boston College vs. Georgia Tech game 10,000...
-
Coaching changes tracker: Latest updates
A frequently briefed, up-to-date list of college hoops' 2018 coaching changes and rumors
-
Saint Mary's vs. BYU odds, picks
Kenny White has crushed his college basketball picks and he just locked in a strong play for...
-
Oakland vs. Cleveland State odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Cleveland State vs. Oakland game 10,000 tim...
-
Podcast: Big Ten was a hit in Big Apple
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss a variety of topics, including Duke's chances to earn...