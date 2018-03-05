Colonial Athletic Association semifinals: Watch online, live stream, TV channel

Four teams are battling for the automatic bid from the Colonial Athletic Association

How to watch William & Mary vs. Charleston

  • When: Monday, 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com

How to watch UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern

  • When: Monday, 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Streaming: CBS Sports Network is available via OTT providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu and through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select cable providers. For more information go to CBSSportsNetwork.com

Odds and analysis

Odds: Check Sportsline's College Basketball pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: A Colonial Athletic Association semifinal doubleheader on Monday evening -- first with William & Mary vs. Charleston, and capped by UNC Wilmington vs. Northeastern -- will determine which team advances into the championship game and vies for the automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

If the regular season plays out the same in the postseason, Northeastern -- which beat UNC Wilmington twice -- should be in line to roll onto the title game. William & Mary and College of Charleston split the regular-season series. 

