Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colorado and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead California 45-31.

Colorado came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

California Golden Bears @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: California 13-15, Colorado 18-9

How To Watch

What to Know

California has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CU Events Center. Colorado is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop California in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though California has not done well against the Ducks recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Golden Bears came out on top against the Ducks by a score of 69-64.

California can attribute much of their success to Jaylon Tyson, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks. Tyson didn't help California's cause all that much against the Beavers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Colorado only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 24-point they dealt the Utes on Saturday. Everything went the Buffaloes' way against the Utes as the Buffaloes made off with a 89-65 win. The over/under was set at 153.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Colorado's success was spearheaded by the efforts of J'Vonne Hadley, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds, and KJ Simpson, who scored 28 points. Eddie Lampkin Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Golden Bears' victory bumped their record up to 13-15. As for the Buffaloes, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 18-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: California have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

California didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Buffaloes in their previous meeting back in January, but they still walked away with a 82-78 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for California since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Colorado is a big 11.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colorado has won 6 out of their last 10 games against California.