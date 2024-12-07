Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Colo. State 5-3, Colorado 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Colorado Buffaloes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Colo. State was fully in charge, breezing past LMU 83-54. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-20.

Among those leading the charge was Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds. Kyan Evans was another key player, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Colorado, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Wednesday. They walked away with a 75-66 win over Pacific on Monday.

Trevor Baskin was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Andrej Jakimovski, who scored 17 points.

Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pacific only racked up eight.

The victory made it two in a row for Colo. State and bumps their season record up to 5-3. As for Colorado, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Colo. State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Colo. State beat Colorado 88-83 when the teams last played back in November of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Colo. State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Colorado has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Colo. State.