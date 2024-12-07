Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Colo. State 5-3, Colorado 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colo. State Rams are taking a road trip to face off against the Colorado Buffaloes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Colo. State blew past LMU, posting an 83-54 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-20.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 17 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kyan Evans, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Colorado, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Wednesday. They came out on top against Pacific by a score of 75-66 on Monday.

Trevor Baskin was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds. Andrej Jakimovski was another key player, posting 17 points.

Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pacific only racked up eight.

The win made it two in a row for Colo. State and bumps their season record up to 5-3. As for Colorado, their victory was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Colo. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.6 points per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Colo. State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Colorado is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Colo. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Buffaloes slightly, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Colo. State.