Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: CS Fullerton 0-2, Colorado 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colorado Buffaloes will face off against the CS Fullerton Titans at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at CU Events Center. The Buffaloes will be strutting in after a victory while the Titans will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Friday, Colorado needed a bit of extra time to put away N. Colorado. They had just enough and edged the Bears out 90-88. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Colorado can attribute much of their success to Elijah Malone, who went 8 for 12 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton managed to keep up with Stanford until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. CS Fullerton was dealt a punishing 80-53 defeat at the hands of Stanford. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Titans have suffered since November 16, 2023.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, CS Fullerton struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Stanford racked up 12.

Colorado's win was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for CS Fullerton, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Colorado, as the team is favored by a full 16.5 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Colorado is a big 16.5-point favorite against CS Fullerton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

